Like many institutions and businesses, Tye Preston Memorial Library closed its building to the public in late March, canceling all on-site events, programs and services. Patrons who had checked out library materials were asked to just hold on to them for the time being.
This week, TPML took the first step on the road to restoring on-site services by accepting, and urging, checked-out items be returned.
“While the bookdrop located on the circle driveway will be still be closed, there will be bins in front of the main entrance to the library for drop offs,” Library Director Roxanna Deane said, adding a reminder that patrons should use social distancing when returning items to the bins. Returns will be accepted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, through April 30.
“Library staff will bring the material inside,” she said. “There is a quarantine period so items will not disappear from your record until the third day after they have been returned. Please check your account to see what you have checked out and to cancel or place reserves.”
Starting on Friday, May 1, TPML will again offer curbside service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Curbside service was available for a week after the library shut down in March and Deane said that it was “widely popular” with the patrons.
“We are excited to be able to offer this service again,” Deane said. “While people have had access to the many electronic services we offer, we know that there are many people who do not have a stable Internet connection or smart devices to use our resources. And there are people who just don’t want to read an electronic book. Curbside service is much more inclusive — we can serve the entire community.”
While the library building has been closed for several weeks, the staff has stayed busy, working from home and using technology, including the popular Zoom video conferencing platform, to stay in touch and take care of business.
Nine staff members meet once a week to “ensure the continuity of business and allow everyone to remain home,” Deane explained.
In addition to staff meetings, the Board of Trustees for the Canyon Lake Community Library District, which is the agency that manages the library, has also been meeting electronically.
“In mid-March, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that allowed governmental entities to hold virtual or telephonic meetings,” Deane said. “Previously these were prohibited by the Open Meetings Law.”
Board meetings are conducted using Zoom with the five trustees along with Deane and TPML Assistant to the Director Sandy Anna-John, who takes the minutes, in attendance. Agendas are posted on the library website and include a link to the Zoom meeting if any member of the public wants to watch.
Library updates and information are available at www.tpml.org. If you have any questions after visiting tpml.org, Deane invites you to reach out to the staff by emailing information@tpml.org; or texting 830-253-4942. Beginning May 1, you may call 830-964-3744 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can also send a message from the TPML Facebook page.
“The world has certainly changed and we have no idea about the future,” Deane commented. “But you can come to the library and get a book or movie and that small bit of normalcy seems important.”
