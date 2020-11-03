Comal County was one of several counties throughout the nation that had delays signing in voters during Tuesday’s general election.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said problems with electronic poll pads, used to compare voter signatures on photo IDs and voter registration cards, were resolved by 9:30 a.m.
Elections officials throughout the country — from North Texas to Georgia — reported issues with poll pads from St. Louis-based KNOWiNK. In some locations, the poll pads also activate ballots on voting machines — which forced some voters to fill out selections on paper ballots.
Jaqua said it led to only minor delays locally, but some counties received permission from a state district judge to extend voter hours due to the glitches. Voter Registrar Donna Dandridge said only about 3,600 voters had cast ballots at Comal voting sites through 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Dandridge said the highest voting totals were the Vintage Oaks Clubhouse (315 votes); Westside Community Center in New Braunfels (312) and the county’s Goodwin Annex building (238).
Jaqua expected the busiest site to be the Columbus Hall, across from the Wurstfest grounds on Landa Street – where street construction limited entry and access to the facility and reduced traffic to a single lane at Landa Park Drive.
Lisa Hayes, Guadalupe County elections administrator, said the county doesn’t use the KNOWiNK poll devices, adding, “Things have been going very smoothly today.”
More than 65% of voters in both counties cast early ballots between Oct. 13 and Friday, with remaining voters performing their civic duty at 24 sites in Comal County and 34 in Guadalupe County, which will be open until 7 p.m.
In unofficial early voting results, 79,073 of 116,019 registered Comal County voters cast ballots for a 68.16% turnout – just short of the record 68.34% in 2016. Guadalupe County’s 111,837 voters had cast 67,575 votes for a 60.42% turnout. Both counties will release early voting and absentee ballot totals after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
