A running argument between two men led to one forcing the other into a vehicle at gunpoint, assaulting him at another location and then taking him home — where the suspect was arrested and the victim transported to a local hospital, police said.
“An ongoing dispute between two men led the suspect into locating the victim, a 19-year-old New Braunfels man, near the Faust Street Bridge,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “At gunpoint, the suspect forced the victim into his vehicle, which was eventually occupied by a second suspect.
“The victim was taken to an undetermined location, where he was assaulted several times and was seriously injured,” Ferguson said. “While on the way back to the suspect’s residence, a concerned citizen who knows the victim saw the victim and realized he was in distress. He contacted the victim’s mother, who in turn contacted police.”
Ferguson said New Braunfels Police Department officers arrived at the suspect’s address, a residence in the 1600 block of Michigan Street, at 10:12 a.m. on Sunday.
“The victim was located and transported by ground EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” Ferguson said, adding both suspects were taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Comal County Jail.
Juan Carlos Diaz, 33, of New Braunfels, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. An affidavit of surety to surrender on a 2018 fraud case was later added and he remained jailed Tuesday under bonds totaling $88,000.
Sergio Bustos, 22, also of New Braunfels, was charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and also remained jailed Tuesday pending $10,000 bond.
Ferguson said because additional charges against the men could be pending, he said additional details of the incident could not be released as “part of the ongoing investigation.”
