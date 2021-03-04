County officials said they will take the lessons learned from missteps during Tuesday's vaccine clinic as they prepare for more mass vaccination events next week.
The most recent mass vaccination events, hosted Tuesday and Wednesday at the Civic Center, recalled 4,000 who received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine Feb. 4-5, when students from Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio administered the shots.
There were no long lines during the first clinic, as those with appointments scheduled every 15 minutes both days were finished in under an hour. The county hoped to build on that resounding success this week but ran into unexpected snags on Tuesday.
Those receiving second doses arrived at the same times they had appointments 28 days earlier but were joined by others who said they could receive shots anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Many who had Wednesday appointments showed up Tuesday when only 24 Galen students were available instead of the 68 who vaccinated county residents on Feb. 4, when the paperwork was reviewed as they entered from Seguin Avenue and again before entering vaccination seats.
"What we anticipated happening is that we had the hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. because the student nurses from the Galen School of Nursing had to leave earlier than they did when we had the first shot clinic," Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. "So we thought that we could get people there for their second dose a little earlier, and that way, when the student nurses have to leave, we would have that knocked out."
But the shortage of student nurses and misinterpretations by residents of when to show up for their second dose led to lines that snaked down Garden Street back to Castell Avenue, and fewer Landa Park Golf Course carts were able to maneuver through the lines to aid the mobility impaired.
"When we sent the messaging out, we intended for everyone with appointment times between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to use their regular appointment time but for anyone who had an appointment after 2 p.m. during the first round to just come in at any point," Krause said. "And I think the way we crafted that message, it got out there that everybody was supposed to come in anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m."
Krause said Wednesday's clinic functioned better with some extra messaging efforts.
"With the messaging that we put out on Facebook (for Wednesday's clinic), we made it clear that if you have an appointment time before 2 p.m. to keep that appointment time," he said. "If you had one after 2, come anytime between 8 and 2."
Krause said Tuesday's clinic was a teaching moment as officials prepare for administering 4,000 first and second Moderna doses during vaccination events next week.
"What we learned is that we need to make sure that our messaging is clear, but the other thing that we learned is that if the student nurses are going to need to leave earlier now, we need to make arrangements to cover that period from the time that they leave in order to have good service instead of shortening the hours," he said. "Shortening the hours seemed appropriate, but we didn't really explore other options that we might have, and we're doing that this week. They say you learn from things that don't go so well and to do it better next time, so that's what we're doing."
Cheryl Fraser, Comal County's public health director, told county commissioners during their Thursday meeting that 3,750 vaccinations were administered during the two events this week, bringing the total of shots given to 12,150 during the eight mass vaccination events held so far.
Fraser said paramedics and EMTs from the New Braunfels Fire Department as well as school nurses from Comal ISD joined Galen student nurses in administering vaccinations during the week.
Fraser also said federal officials had directed states to expand vaccine eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations.
The federal directive defined the people eligible as "those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including teachers, staff, and bus drivers, and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers."
This action does not change the other groups prioritized for vaccination in Texas.
Call center operators are making calls to schedule first dose vaccine appointments next week, and officials are asking residents who see an incoming call from an 830 area code number to answer the phone.
Operators will make two attempts to call to set up an appointment.
Officials are asking people scheduled to receive vaccinations next week to arrive no more than ten minutes before their scheduled appointment time, have their paperwork completed and bring a state-issued ID with them.
Forms are available by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us/Vaccine/default.htm
The county's vaccine standby list that allowed residents to sign up for vaccinations remained closed. Instead, officials have been urging people to look at other providers, including local hospitals and pharmacies that have been offering vaccinations.
Walmart and Sam's Club have begun administering vaccines at select locations across the state.
Walmart's scheduler can be found by visiting Walmart.com/covidvaccine. Sam's Club's scheduler can be found by visiting SamsClub.com/covid.
Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam's Club.
CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.
New cases
Comal County health officials on Thursday morning reported 25 additional cases of the virus, with 16 of those new confirmed cases, four new probable cases and eight backlogged cases, bringing the number of active cases to 343.
Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.
No new local deaths were reported Thursday.
Health officials also reported eight recoveries Thursday, bringing that total to 8,609.
Most of the newly reported cases come from New Braunfels with 16, followed by five from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two from the southern Comal County and Garden Ridge area and one each from north and south of Canyon Lake.
By age, nine cases come from people in their 30s and 40s, six from people in their 20s, five from people under 20, three from people in the 50s and 60s and two from people 70 and older.
County officials have reported 9,246 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Of the county's active cases, 45 patients were hospitalized on Thursday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 27 COVID-19 patients, with 10 of those in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said some of the county's patients might be treated at outside hospitals.
On Thursday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 8.01%.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 56.95%, but health officials say the molecular rate can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it.
The antigen positivity rate was 9.67%.
