Some managers of restaurants in the downtown area of New Braunfels were taking the news in stride on Thursday after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order closing bars and restaurants to indoor patrons.
The order, which goes into effect Friday one minute before midnight, allows for the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Jeremy Rader, manager at Krause’s Cafe, said the restaurant plans to quickly switch its focus to take-out orders.
“We’re going to focus on to-go food and packages that people can take and cook at home, packages that are ready made and already hot and we’ll deliver it to your car. Curbside pickup here at Krause’s is really going to be a big thing.
We don’t know how long this is going to last, but we’re going to make the best of it.”
Dominic Alvarez, manager of Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe, said they closed their dining room and instituted a to-go option as well as online ordering for customers on Monday after the Trump administration advised Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people.
“Business has progressively slowed since Monday,” Alvarez said. “Last week, spring break and over the weekend, there weren’t the numbers we wanted to see but it was busier than I thought it was going to be. But Monday was when it dramatically started to slow down.”
Alvarez said customers have told him they came in to help support local business.
“That means a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve made it a point to share my gratitude, saying, ‘On behalf of my owners, we’re very grateful, but on behalf of myself as an employee here, I’m grateful.’ I’ve made sure to thank every single person who has come through the door today.”
At the Faust Hotel and Brewing Co., manager Brian Printy said they had already started to limit capacity in the restaurant and bar areas by removing tables from the dining room and barstools in the bar.
“We had already decided to be proactive and close the dining room and bar and focus on to-go items,” Printy said. “We want to do our due diligence and stay slightly ahead of the curve. We’re just trying to offer as much as we can.”
Printy voiced concerned for his employees at a time of uncertainty for the service industry.
“A lot of these people don’t have something to fall back on,” he said. “They’re either students or parents or whatever the situation may be. In this kind of situation, there’s not another bar and restaurant they can go work at. This also creates a saturation for all other jobs.”
Owners Christina and David Cinotto of Oyster Bar and Bootleggers Pizza Parlor said they will not open Monday.
“We found it was the best decision when it comes to social consciousness and helping everyone involved,” said David Cinotto, who suffers from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. “We’ve done everything we could as a staff for two weeks to help prevent the spread of the disease. We found that people were not taking it seriously enough, so we felt like the right decision was to close both businesses.”
Although the business could make accommodations such as pickup and delivery, David Cinotto said he “doesn’t think that is a reasonable response.”
“We feel like if the government shut us down and shut everything down for two or three weeks, we could move on, especially in a town like this when timing is so crucial with summer coming,” he said. “If we don’t take it seriously we will destroy our entire summer.”
The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce has contacted all of its restaurant members in the last couple of days to determine what services they can offer, according to Judy Young, the chamber’s vice president of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, Film and Sports Office.
“They are telling us that up until (Thursday) that if they we’re still offering dine-in they were practicing social distancing on seating and a multitude of health and safety practices,” Young said. “Luckily we had already started a conversation days ago about being ready for drive-thru, curbside, delivery through an app.”
That list of local restaurants and service accommodations is available on the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau website at bit.ly/3a59L91.
The Herald-Zeitung will publish a list of restaurants and business and their available services and accommodations on Wednesday.
Back at Krause’s, Rader expressed hopefulness on the immediate future of the restaurant and the community’s ability to keep local businesses going.
“I am super optimistic that this is going to work as long as there is some community involvement,” Rader said. “We’re asking folks to come out and support local business.”
Theater closure
EVO Entertainment Group announced on Thursday it has temporarily halted entertainment operations at each its locations, include the Creekside Cinemas location in New Braunfels.
“While the current situation with COVID-19 is ever-changing, one thing that will never change is EVO’s commitment to our team members and guests,” said Mitchell Roberts, CEO of EVO in a statement. “Though the decision to temporarily close our venues is difficult, we have no doubt that it is the right thing to do as our communities come together in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
