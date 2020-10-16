A positive COVID-19 test within the New Braunfels High School varsity football team has forced the postponement of tonight’s District 27-6A contest at Smithson Valley.
The game will be made up on either Thursday, Nov. 5 or Friday, Nov. 6 at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch.
Those who already purchased tickets will be able to use them for the rescheduled contest.
The Unicorns and Rangers are both 2-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.
