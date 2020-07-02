Comal County officials unveiled a new interactive dashboard for tracking area COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it announced 58 more cases of the disease during commissioners court.
Paul Anthony, county public information officer, said the new board, accessible through a link to the COVID-19 page on county website (www.co.comal.tx.us), went live Wednesday afternoon. He joined County Engineer Tom Hornseth in a review before county commissioners Thursday morning.
Subbing for Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser, Anthony said 58 more cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, just under half of those reported on Tuesday.
“As of this morning, we have 836 cases of COVID-19 in Comal County, an increase of 58 over yesterday’s report,” he said. “Of the more than 6,000 tests conducted, 635 are confirmed positives and 201 are probable.”
Anthony extended condolences to the family of the New Braunfels man who became the eighth county death from the virus last weekend. The county had an all-time high of 124 cases reported on Tuesday, which included 43 positives among 159 who tested at the drive-thru site last Friday.
“A lot of those reported on Tuesday were part of the catch-up from cases over the course of the weekend,” Anthony said.
On Wednesday, County Judge Sherman Krause issued an executive order, effective immediately, mandating protective face coverings for patrons and employees of all commercial establishments and county employees. The measure came after the spike in cases throughout the month of June that saw the county confirm 500 new COVID-19 cases and 179 probable cases for a total of 679 since May 30.
Anthony said on Wednesday the county confirmed nine more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 284. Comal now has 544 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, with 37 still hospitalized.
As of Thursday morning, the public health office had received reports of 6,618 tests. Comal County’s positivity rate – the percentage of tests with a positive result – is now 12.63%, up from 12.17% on Wednesday and 8.47% one week ago.
“The rate of those testing who are asymptomatic remains around 20%,” Anthony said. “The epidemiologist has determined as that the positivity rate represents significant spread and it’s the highest rate the county has had since thus far.”
Of the 58 new cases, 36 are confirmed and 22 are probable; 40 are New Braunfels-area residents, 11 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, four are from the Garden Ridge area, two live south of Canyon Lake, and one lives north of Canyon Lake.
Of the active cases, 167 (roughly 31%) are in their 20s, 82 (15%) are in their 40s, 79 (14.5%) are in their 30s, and 73 (13%) are in their 50s. Of those hospitalized, nine are in their 60s, seven each are in their 50s and 70s, and six are in their 80s; four are under 40. Twenty-nine of the hospitalized cases are New Braunfels residents.
Anthony said the county’s public health office remains closed to the public for at least one more week after additional members of the staff tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline will be closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.
“We encourage people to keep trying – we know there are a lot of people who want testing right now and there are limited people available to answer the phones,” Anthony said. “We have had a lot of help from other county staffers helping as volunteers, which is appreciated.”
Anthony said there also has been a slowdown in reports of testing results, something he said is also happening nationwide.
New dashboard
The county's new dashboard is something that will give people the ability to see more specific data than has previously been available.
“Instead of a jpeg of the dashboard we now have links to a desktop dashboard and mobile dashboard,” he said. “One tab gives you the case totals, another gives a breakdown of cases in the county broken down into locations, hospitalizations and recovered cases, and the next gives a look at the status and overall age range.”
Another tab features a map of the county with color-shaded areas of census locations and area cases, and the final tab contains contact information for the county’s office of public health. Clicking the top right button leads into contains links to the county’s public health office, county COVID desktop version and to the CDC’s national COVID-19 data.
“Our hope is that because this is more interactive it will provide more details and continue to provide folks with the information they need,” Anthony said. “It makes the old way of presenting that data obsolete – this is a much better way and a big improvement.”
I'd imagine these numbers would be a lot higher if we could actually get tested. I spoke with the Comal County Drive-Thru Appointment Hotline and was told I couldn't be seen for a test until the 10th. What good does that do me? I've been sitting at my computer all day refreshing Texas Medclinic every 30 minutes trying to get a test scheduled. I finally was able to schedule an appointment for tomorrow evening. I'm blown away by how difficult it has been just to schedule a test. Maybe there is information I don't know but it should not be this challenging if it really is as bad as we've been told.
