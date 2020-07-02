At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause issued an executive order, effect…

A New Braunfels man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions became Comal County’s eigh…

Both New Braunfels hospitals continue to adjust to the increasing number of COVID-19 patient…

Probable case definition

“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:

A positive quick-result antigen test

Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case

A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.