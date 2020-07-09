The agenda of most 8-year-olds during the sweltering summer months includes sleeping in and spending plenty of time in the living room.
But Sophie Eastland refuses to be a couch potato.
The Canyon Lake resident has spent recent weeks hitting the pavement on a tandem bicycle in order to help raise money for Operation Float a Solider (OFAS) alongside her dad, James. A retired Marine, James Eastland had committed himself to taking part in a 4,200-mile cross-country race from Oregon to Virginia that was scheduled for June 7.
Like countless other events, though, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when Sophie approached her father and asked what she could do to help out.
“She said, ‘Well, I want to go to a race,’ and then she started training with me and she asked if she could help raise money for OFAS,” James Eastland said. “I said, ‘Sure, let’s go!’ She started doing rides with me and now we’re trying to pump support behind her as she raises funds for Operation Float a Solider.”
Sophie and James started off slow, making a few neighborhood rides before venturing out further and further. Sophie passed every test along the way and continued to demand longer treks.
“We started with 30 minutes around the house on the tandem
and that was no problem,” James said. “We went down from Canyon Lake and back, which was 13 and a half miles – no problem. The next ride was from our house, down River Road to Gruene at the coffee house there and back, which was 33 miles and that was no big deal.
“She said, ‘Dad, I want to go on a long one.’ I said, ‘OK, babe.’”
James struck a deal with Sophie that if she could handle a 50-mile journey, he would order her a brand new racing-style bike helmet. It proved to be another successful trip, and Sophie pushed for an even bigger challenge.
“She said, ‘Dad, that was nothing — I think I can do more,’” James said. “I said, ‘Listen, here’s the deal — if you can do 100 miles then I’ll let you go do the race with me on this tandem bike.’ She said, ‘OK daddy, I can do this.’ We biked to Luling and back and, lo and behold, it turned out to be 103 miles.”
James and Sophie were all set to the part in their first tandem race in Salida, Colorado only to see the event canceled this past weekend. True to form, though, James and Sophie were undeterred and immediately began to think of a different way to aid OFAS.
It was decided that on Sept. 4, Sophie and James would begin their own ride in Salida. The plan is to embark on a three-day journey to both raise money for OFAS and see how far Sophie can go.
“That will be hopefully across most of Colorado,” James said.
James said his daughter has always shown a competitive edge and has a passion for the sport of basketball. Sophie’s mental toughness has already been on display multiple times, including during a recent training ride from Canyon Lake to the state capitol in Austin.
“It got up to 102 degrees and she started developing a heat rash on her leg,” James said. “I said, ‘I know you want to finish this, but it’s not worth going to the hospital over.’ She did 92 miles that day and her total training miles were 177 last week.
“She has that grit about her that you can’t teach — people say ‘eye of the tiger.’ When you’re down by three points with 15 seconds left, she’s the one that wants the ball to make it happen. She’s just a natural born fighter, if you will.”
Sophie said that the hardest part of her training is dealing with the heat and “getting up the hills.” It was easy for her to pick her favorite aspect of the hours-long journeys, though.
“Riding with dad,” she said.
As the summer stretches on, Sophie will continue to train for her big ride in September. The goal is to earn proceeds for OFAS, which gives wounded soldiers a break from grueling rehab by offering them a chance to relax with their families while enjoying some time on Canyon Lake.
“We put them on a boat, let them go jet skiing, tubing, kayaking, fishing — whatever they want to do — and they can also bring their families and we feed them some award-winning barbecue,” James said. “It’s a break from their daily routine of rehab and we try to put some joy back in their life after their sacrifice to their country.”
James felt called to action after serving himself and was deployed on the USS Nassau for nine months. Now that his daughter has joined the fundraising efforts, the Eastlands are dedicated to keeping the spokes spinning for a worthy cause.
“I came back able-bodied, so I’m doing what I can do and I started this fundraising effort about a year ago,” James said. “It’s kind of my way of saying I’m grateful for your service. My daughter, she was like, ‘Well Dad, I’m going to help, too.’ We’re just trying to be positive and give back.”
Sophie’s journey is being chronicled online in the public Facebook group named Journey of the Five. Those that wish to join or pledge a donation can do so, and more information on OFAS can be found at floatasoldier.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.