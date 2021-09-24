The city of New Braunfels is accepting applications for its boards and commissions that have fall appointments.
The committees accepting applications include the Animal Services Advisory Board, Building Standards Commission, Cemetery Committee, Civil Service Commission, Library Board, New Braunfels Economic Development Council (4B Board), New Braunfels Utilities Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Partnership Committee, Workforce Housing Advisory Committee, Community Development Advisory Committee, Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board and the River Advisory Committee.
“Boards and commissions are an important part of New Braunfels municipal government, offering citizens an opportunity to participate in the city’s governmental process and give important feedback to city council,” City Secretary Caitlin Krobot said. “Applying for a board or commission is easy, with an online application process that lets you upload your information, including resume and cover letter.”
Applications are due by Sept. 30. Appointments under the fall term will end Nov. 30 each year, with new appointment beginning on Dec. 1.
Interested residents can log on to the City Boards and Commissions Applications section of the city’s website at http://www.nbtexas.org/apply to fill out the short application.
Some boards and commissions have different eligibility requirements, so each application will be reviewed to ensure those are met.
Those appointed to serve on a board or commission will then be required to complete one hour of training on the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Last month, New Braunfels City Council members approved a measure aligning all terms for city board and commissions and set up a twice-yearly appointment process.
For a detailed description about each committee, including potential eligibility requirements, visit www.nbtexas.org/boardscommissions.
