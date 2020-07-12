A San Antonio man who was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed collided with an oncoming vehicle Saturday night, killing himself and sending a New Braunfels family to an area hospital, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units responded to the 600 block of North Business 35 (Elliot Knox Blvd.), in front of Marketplace Shopping Center, around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
Ferguson said the collision involved the Ford Focus driven by the San Antonio man, and a Ford Transit 350 van. He said officers found 26-year old Michael John Maraist dead at the scene. In the van, which struck the compact car, were six occupants of the same family.
“The preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the Ford Focus was traveling at a high rate of speed on the southbound I-35 access road when it missed a turn in the road, left the roadway, went through a grassy median, and then entered the oncoming lanes of traffic on North Business 35 where it was struck by the Ford Transit van,” Ferguson said.
“The driver of the van (a 39-year old male from New Braunfels) and the passenger (a 36-year old female from New Braunfels) along with their four children (ages 7, 5, 3, and 8 months old) were all transported to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital–New Braunfels with varying degrees of non-life threatening injuries.”
Updates on their conditions were not immediately available Sunday. Maraist was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was ordered by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark, Ferguson said. The portion of North Business 35 in the immediate area was closed for several hours during the investigation by the NBPD Traffic Unit, he added.
“The investigation into the incident continues; however, no criminal charges are expected to be filed,” Ferguson said.
