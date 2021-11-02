New Braunfels ISD appeared to secure two of its three bond propositions on Tuesday night, but its plan for athletic stadiums went down to defeat, according to unofficial election results.
Proposals for school facilities, (Proposition A) and technology upgrades (Proposition C) passed, while proposition B, which focused on the district's stadiums failed to garner the support of voters.
The district's total bond proposal was $348 million. With the portion voters rejected, it would be a $327,900,000.
Proposition A passed with 3,204 for and 2,028 against.
Proposition B failed with voters rejecting it 2,816 against and 2,394 in favor.
Proposition C passed with 3,061 for and 2,157 against.
Officials said the board of trustees has tentatively scheduled a meeting for Friday, Nov. 12 to canvass election results. A notice will be posted 72 hours prior to the final meeting time.
Before Tuesday's vote, New Braunfels ISD’s 2018 bond was the largest in the district’s history, a $118.3 million measure for facilities improvements, safety and security, New Braunfels Middle School that opened this fall and a new elementary school slated to open in 2023.
The district’s 2021 bond will convert the current Ninth Grade Center into new Long Creek High School, build an 11th elementary school located in the Veramendi area, and add upgrades to various HVAC systems and aging buildings throughout the district.
It will also designate funds for the first phase of New Braunfels High School’s on-site campus replacement, including turf installation at the softball and baseball fields. It also designates funds for school buses, playground upgrades at most elementary schools and increased classroom capacity at two elementary schools, Klein Road and Voss Farms.
Prop A also will convert Carl Schurz Elementary once it is vacated to house student programs such as DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program), School of Choice and Gateway Transition programs. Proposition C provides $6.6 million in districtwide technology upgrades.
