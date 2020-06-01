New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.