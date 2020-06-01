Classes of 2020 will graduate in live events Tuesday through Friday:

MEMORIAL EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL 

8 p.m. Tuesday, Cougar Stadium, 1510 Interstate 35, New Braunfels

Approximate number of graduates – 79

Valedictorian – Emma Vequist

Salutatorian – Kyle Weidenfeller 

CANYON HIGH SCHOOL

8 p.m. Wednesday, Cougar Stadium, 1510 Interstate 35, New Braunfels

Approximate number of graduates – 559

Valedictorian – Trinity Williford 

Salutatorian – Sarah Hunter Vestal 

CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL 

8 p.m. Thursday, Hawk Stadium, 8555 Farm-to-Market Road 32, Fischer

Approximate number of graduates – 233

Valedictorian – Kalani Thorpe 

Salutatorian – Madeleine Morris 

SMITHSON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

8 p.m. Friday, Ranger Stadium, 14001 State Highway 46, Spring Branch

Approximate number of graduates – 637

Valedictorian – James Mendez

Salutatorian – Audrey Pauletti 

NEW BRAUNFELS HIGH SCHOOL

8 p.m. Friday, Unicorn Stadium, 2551 Loop 337, New Braunfels

Approximate number of graduates – 664

Valedictorian –Jeremy Alkire 

Salutatorian – Chloe Uelman

Comal ISD virtual and live graduations are at www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&amp;search_query=comal+isd; graduation details at www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/Graduations

New Braunfels HS virtual and live graduations at www.youtube.com/NewBraunfelsISD; graduation details at www.nbisd.org/page/pi.Grad2020 www.nbisd.org.

