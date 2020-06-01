Classes of 2020 will graduate in live events Tuesday through Friday:
MEMORIAL EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL
8 p.m. Tuesday, Cougar Stadium, 1510 Interstate 35, New Braunfels
Approximate number of graduates – 79
Valedictorian – Emma Vequist
Salutatorian – Kyle Weidenfeller
CANYON HIGH SCHOOL
8 p.m. Wednesday, Cougar Stadium, 1510 Interstate 35, New Braunfels
Approximate number of graduates – 559
Valedictorian – Trinity Williford
Salutatorian – Sarah Hunter Vestal
CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
8 p.m. Thursday, Hawk Stadium, 8555 Farm-to-Market Road 32, Fischer
Approximate number of graduates – 233
Valedictorian – Kalani Thorpe
Salutatorian – Madeleine Morris
SMITHSON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
8 p.m. Friday, Ranger Stadium, 14001 State Highway 46, Spring Branch
Approximate number of graduates – 637
Valedictorian – James Mendez
Salutatorian – Audrey Pauletti
NEW BRAUNFELS HIGH SCHOOL
8 p.m. Friday, Unicorn Stadium, 2551 Loop 337, New Braunfels
Approximate number of graduates – 664
Valedictorian –Jeremy Alkire
Salutatorian – Chloe Uelman
Comal ISD virtual and live graduations are at www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&search_query=comal+isd; graduation details at www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/Graduations.
New Braunfels HS virtual and live graduations at www.youtube.com/NewBraunfelsISD; graduation details at www.nbisd.org/page/pi.Grad2020 www.nbisd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.