Comal County added one more COVID-19 death on Wednesday but added only 17 new confirmed and probable cases in the previous 24 hours that increased the county total to 2,573.
The death, the county's 72nd, was a man in his 70s who died Wednesday at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels, officials said Thursday afternoon. Colonial Manor has had 14 deaths since the pandemic began.
The new cases included 15 confirmed and two probable cases — the lowest since 13 were reported Aug. 3. All 17 of the cases are New Braunfels-area residents. Five are younger than 30, two are in their 30s or 40s; and 10 are older than 70.
Gentrea Hendrickson, subbing for Cheryl Fraser, public health director, reported the latest figures before county commissioners Thursday morning.
Out of 16,610 total tests — an increase of 59 from Wednesday — 2,008 have been confirmed as positive cases and another 565 are probable, with 471 cases still active.
There were three recoveries (2,030 total) and three additional hospitalizations (74 total). The positivity rate of 15.49% was slightly up from the 15.44% reported Wednesday, but vastly improved on the all-time high of 19.04% reported July 25.
On Thursday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients. Ten of those patients are in intensive care beds with eight on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents.
Hendrickson said the county has extended an offer to an epidemiologist who will succeed Dr. Anikumar “Anil” Mangla, who departed the public health office for a supervisory position in Washington D.C.
Hendrickson said drive-through testing will continue on Friday. To set up an appointment, call 830-221-1120.
“We’ve seen 12 deaths and 214 additional cases since last Friday’s report,” she said. “We continue to work with our local nursing homes and assisted care facilities; our office continues meetings with school nurses to set up processes for contact tracing of positive students and staff and implementing social distancing and (face) masking measures.”
The public health office is open by appointment only, including back-to-school immunizations arranged by calling 830-221-1150.
