Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 407 on Tuesday with the deaths of two residents, while the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus also increased from the previous day.
County officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 50s on Aug. 30 at a local hospital and a Spring Branch man in his 80s on Sept. 10 at home.
As of Tuesday, 60,832 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020. One in 480 Texans has died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
County health officials reported 160 new cases and 149 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,576, up nine from the previous day and down 62 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 87 are confirmed and 73 are probable.
Most new cases continue to skew toward people under the age of 50.
Forty of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months, are people under 20, 19 are in their 20s, 58 are in their 30s and 40s, 33 are in their 50s and 60s and 11 were 70 and older.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 53 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down 10 from the previous day and up eight from a week ago, with 15 of those patients in intensive care and nine on ventilators. According to county officials, about 94% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Of Comal County’s active cases, 40 residents were hospitalized on Monday, up 11 from the previous day report and 13 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, eight in their 50s, 11 in their 60s, eight in their 70s and five older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
On Monday, state officials reported 4,314 new confirmed cases and 957 new probable cases, a decrease of 2,198 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Sunday, 11,710 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 1,355 patients from a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 13.38%, down from Monday’s rate of 13.9%.
The county’s seven-day positivity molecular rate on Monday was 12.69%. The antigen rate was 9.6%.
Active cases at
public schools
New Braunfels ISD’s active cases count stood at 103 as of Tuesday.
Cases broken down by campus: New Braunfels High, 19; New Braunfels Ninth Grade, 1; School of Choice, 0; Oak Run Middle, 7; New Braunfels Middle School, 44; Carl Schurz Elementary, 5; County Line Elementary, 5; Klein Road Elementary, 2; Lamar Elementary, 0; Memorial Elementary, 5; Seele Elementary, 0; Veramendi, 7; Voss Farms Elementary, 5; Walnut Springs, 2; Lone Star Early Childhood Center, 0; and non-campus personnel, 1.
The active case count at Comal ISD stood at 256 as of Tuesday.
Cases broken down by campus: Canyon High, 15; Canyon Lake High, 17; Davenport High, 17; Pieper High, 12; Hill Country College Prep, 0; Memorial Early College, 1; Smithson Valley High, 39; Comal Discipline Center, 2; Life Bridges, 0; Church Hill Middle, 7; Canyon Middle, 13; Danville Middle, 1; Mountain Valley Middle, 12; Pieper Ranch Middle, 11; Spring Branch Middle, 9; Smithson Valley Middle, 7; Arlon Seay Elementary, 6; Bill Brown Elementary, 10; Clear Spring Elementary, 1; Freiheit Elementary, 1; Goodwin Frazier Elementary, 3; Garden Ridge Elementary, 2; Hoffman Lane Elementary, 11; Indian Springs Elementary, 3; Johnson Ranch Elementary, 8; Kinder Ranch Elementary, 7; Morningside Elementary, 6; Mount Valley Elementary, 4; Oak Creek Elementary, 3; Rahe Bulverde Elementary, 8; Rebecca Creek Elementary, 1; Specht Elementary, 6; Startzville Elementary, 5; Timberwood Park Elementary, 6; and support services, 2.
Antibody infusion center In Seguin
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will expand operations this week at an active COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Seguin.
The infusion center, which opened on a small scale in December and transitioned to a larger operation, will further grow operations starting this week. The expansion is expected to double the number of daily infusions to about 50. The infusion center has been provided with Regeneron monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.
The treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners include Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County.
According to state health officials, COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. The treatment is free and available to Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral.
Residents can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider.
Vaccines,
vaccination rates
On Tuesday, DSHS data showed that 70.41% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 61.62% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 70.89% and 60.41%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.41% with one dose and 55.73% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
