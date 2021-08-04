Comal County's active COVID-19 case count surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, with numbers not seen since last summer and approaching an all-time peak, while local hospitals reported caring for 70 COVID patients.
The county added 116 new cases and 40 recoveries on Wednesday morning, bringing the county's active case count to 1,059, an increase of 76 from the previous day and 444 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 73 are confirmed and 43 are probable.
The last time the county had more than 1,000 active cases was July 30, 2020. The county's all-time peak stands at 1,134 active cases, reported on July 21, 2020.
"We want to encourage anyone who has not received a vaccine to consider it," County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said. "Even though the vaccine is not 100% effective, it is the best defense we have to fight COVID-19. Wearing a mask, social distancing, good hand hygiene and staying home when you are sick are still very effective ways to protect yourself and others around you. This battle is not over yet and we cannot grow weary of well-doing."
Twenty-four of the newest cases are people under the age of 20, 21 are in their 20s, 34 are in their 30s and 40s, 28 are in their 50s and 60s and nine are older than 70.
Officials had reported two cases of the highly contagious delta variant on Friday, but both of those patients had recovered. Regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs can do.
Because the Delta variant now accounts for most COVID-19 cases in the United States, state health officials say there is a strong likelihood that a positive test result indicates infection with the delta variant.
State officials on Tuesday reported 11,774 new confirmed cases and 2,465 new probable cases, an increase of 4,462 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
No deaths were reported in the county on Wednesday. That figure remained at 341.
According to health officials, the number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus stood at 29 on Wednesday, an increase of six from the previous day and eight from a week ago. Of those hospitalized, one is between 19 and 29, four are in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, eight in their 60s, seven in their 70s and one older than 80.
The number of patients in local hospitals rose from 60 to 70, with 13 patients in intensive care and two on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The peak of local reported hospital use came on Jan. 20, when 93 COVID patients were in county hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals has increased dramatically this summer. Nine patients were undergoing care at local hospitals on June 4. The number stood at 11 on July 1 and 24 on July 15.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties also continued to climb on Tuesday, rising to 12.18% from Tuesday's report of 11.22%. At the start of July, that figure was 2.4%.
On Monday, there were at least 7,305 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, an increase of 2,323 patients compared with a week ago.
State health officials reported 9,355 available staffed hospital beds, including 636 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients now occupy 11.5% of total hospital beds.
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates were higher on Wednesday than the previous day, with the molecular rate at 12.93% and the antigen rate at 8.69%.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 63.11% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54.55% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. The statewide rates stand at 62.35% and 52.97%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 56.09% with one dose and 48.75% fully vaccinated.
Preliminary data released by DSHS shows 99.5% of COVID-related deaths in Texas were unvaccinated people between Feb. 8 and July 14. The percentage of fully vaccinated residents went from 3% to 42% in that time. Local, state and national doctors and hospital officials have also said the vast majority of those hospitalized have been unvaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
California-based healthcare startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs, and provides the tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
