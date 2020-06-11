Comal County confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 141 — with 18 more cases probable.

Three of the new cases are New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 30s and the fourth is a Fischer resident in their 20s. All four are home-isolating.

Cheryl Fraser, public health director, last week said more testing led to increases in positive cases in recent weeks. She said out of nearly 4,000 tests, there were 141 confirmed as positive and 18 as probable. There have been 115 recoveries, with four still hospitalized among 37 active cases. There have been seven deaths since the outbreak began.

“On Monday we received 13 positive results between 8 a.m. and noon,” she reported to county commissioners on Thursday. “That’s the most reported in one day. We’ve also identified 13 probable cases that are considered positive and treated just like confirmed cases.”

The increase in positive cases, both confirmed and probable, has pushed Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — to 4.07%, the highest since May 21, although still below state and national averages.

Testing ramps up, but more reporting needed

“As the number of cases in our community increases, we’re also hearing from some residents who received a positive test result from their physician or clinic, but whose result has not yet been reported to the Office of Public Health,” Fraser. “If you have been told you tested positive but have not been contacted by our office, please reach out and call us at 830-221-1150, so we can continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Comal County.”

Fraser said drive-thru testing, established in April by local physicians and now managed by Comal County and the New Braunfels Fire Department, performed 47 tests last Tuesday and Friday. She said 96 tests were performed two days ago and 150 are scheduled on Friday.

“This is way more than we’ve ever done,” she said. “So anyone who feels a need to be tested can do so on Tuesday and Friday mornings,” she said, asking them to set up appointments through the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 830-221-1120 or public health office at 830-221-1150.

Fraser showed some graphs indicating county and statewide increases in positive tests, though the county is far under the state’s rate of new cases. She said more than 1,000 antibody tests have been performed by appointment only at the public health office.

Fourteen were positive, indicating the sample came from a person who had contracted COVID-19 at some point in the past. Those numbers do not reflect the totality of antibody testing in the county, nor are all tests necessarily of Comal County residents.

County working with businesses on COVID infections

Fraser said in the past week several local restaurants and food services have closed due to infections among employees. That's been a trend that's also been seen in surrounding communities.

“This may also be because of people coming into the county to work or the tourists who are from highly infected areas such as Houston, Dallas and San Antonio,” she said. “We are talking to each local business and every one of them is treated individually. We are not going to issue a blanket statement calling for them to close — each one is reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

A recent addition to the list of virus-related closures was the Comal County Tax Office, which on Thursday closed its downtown office and satellite offices in Bulverde and Sattler after an employee self-reported receiving a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday. All offices will be deep cleaned and sanitized before reopening Monday, Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott said.

County agenda

Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant award under the 2020 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and CARES Act sub-grant through the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

The measure, “to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus for the 2020 federal election cycle,” will fund personal protection equipment (PPE), gloves and masks for elections workers and judges, sanitizer, disposable voting styluses and hygiene measures at each polling site.

Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said the grant totals $151,141 in federal funding and calls for a required county match of $30,228.

“The county funding is a match from our Chapter 19 (state allowance), so the county will not be out any funds because of this grant,” she said. “It will go for the PPE, any increases associated with ballot by mail and anything else we need to get ready for the November election. It will also help us with the (July 14) runoff.”

Also Thursday, commissioners approved $185,379 for electrical, plumbing and security connected to three portable buildings adjacent to the sheriff’s office. Purchasing Directopr Ramona Womack said the three portables, approved last month by commissioners, will likely go up within the next month. It will take the contractor between 60 and 90 days to make the connections before the CCSO is emptied for renovations that will now likely begin in September.

At the request of County Court at-Law Judge Charles Stephens, the county delayed until next week a decision on an agreement with the Caldwell, Comal and Hays County Community Supervision and Corrections Department to apply a portion of $150,000 in Veterans Treatment Court grant funds to assign a community supervision officer to the court.

Meeting in executive session, commissioners authorized Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover to negotiate the purchase of real property and sign an earnest money contract for an unspecified deal; authorized County Engineer Tom Hornseth to advise the city of New Braunfels on the county acceptance of the preliminary commissioning report for the new jail, which precedes it receiving a certificate of occupancy by the city.

Also Thursday, commissioners approved:

Acceptance of letters of credit, road construction and other agreements contained in eight measures addressing various phases and units within the 4S Ranch subdivision.

Approval of the Bexar Metro 9-1-1 Network District’s 2021 fiscal year proposed financial plan and $16 million budget

The appointment of Sam McCosh as unpaid deputy constable in the Precinct 1 Constable’s office.

Line-item budget transfers to fund computer purchases for County Court at Law Court No. 2 ($1,900) and County Court at Law Clerks offices ($1,300); $2,000 to the elections office for additional copier and printing costs for the March primary, July runoff and the Nov. 3 general election; $20,000 to recycling for the purchase of grapple bucket for mulch services; and $7,300 to rebuild a brick security wall around a generator located in the Annex garage.

To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.