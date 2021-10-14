New Braunfels ISD might allow principals to decide to pay teachers for taking certain days off due to unforeseen or important personal matters.
“Red X days” in NBISD policy is where teachers are not paid for taking certain days off during the school year.
The district’s board of trustees took no action during its regular meeting Monday, but will consider changing the policy so principals can determine if a teacher gets paid leave for certain days off for matters such as their wedding or attending a funeral.
The “Red X” calendar blocks out certain days in the school year teachers cannot take off.
They include the day before or after a school holiday, exam days, during state-mandated assessments, on the first or last day of the semester and on professional or staff development days.
Current policy states there are exceptions. One exception is attending their own graduation ceremony or the graduation of an immediate family member including long-distance travel of 400 miles or more.
Another is attending a school-sponsored, state-level or higher extracurricular competition that their child or grandchild is competing in. They can also take off if an immediate family member is returning from active military duty.
Seele Elementary School Principal Miriam Blanton spoke during the meeting and said under the policy she had to dock a teacher’s pay for taking off for a funeral of a close friend.
“I really look forward to a change in this policy possibly because I like to empower principals in the district to really foster a culture of respect for the teachers, to really validate events in their life that are really important,” Blanton said.
She said she hopes the board approves taking out certain “Red X” days with some exceptions, such as the day after a holiday.
New Braunfels High School Principal Chris Smith said one time a teacher had to take off work for her own wedding and was docked pay under this policy.
“I was at a previous school district that went through this exact process,” Smith said. “We moved away from that and things didn’t change that much. I think the thing that’s lacking in this policy is discretion, I think you have to have it.”
NBISD executive director of human resources Kathy Kenney said she personally felt the policy was too strict, as it always has been this way.
Kenney said compared to surrounding and similar districts, they are not as strict on “red X days.”
“I was a little surprised how restrictive it was and it was a little eye opening,” Kenney said. “The surrounding districts have what we’re proposing and possible changes listed the way they are.”
Board trustee Nancy York said she was docked pay when she took off for her daughter’s college graduation.
“I was docked for that day and it’s wrong,” York said. “I agree you have to let the principles handle it.”
The board will further discuss and may consider a policy change at its next board meeting.
“A” Rating,
redistricting and more
The district must make a plan for possible redistricting of its single member districts, as required by the new census information.
The district must make a timeline and calendar and will discuss it in the future.
The board also went over the district’s “A” rating for the past school year under the financial integrity rating system.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the district earned a 98 score.
The School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) gives points to districts for categories and tallies them up.
Categories include posting the required financial information on its website, the ratio of long-term liabilities to total assets and the ratio of expenditures to general fund revenue.
The district’s total revenue that year was $80,809,040 according to FIRST’s website. Total expenditures were $73,917,953.
Excluding facilities acquisition and construction, the general fund revenue exceeded expenditures, earning the district the most points in this category.
The district is also “well below the needed ratio” officials said concerning the administrative cost to Average Daily Attendance ratio.
High ratios means a district is spending more on administrative costs than revenue received based on ADA. Districts are funded by Average Daily Attendance.
STANTEC Engineering also provided updates on the district’s 2018 bond projects.
There are multiple campus projects that need interior upgrades. Bidding will begin in December and construction is expected to begin in March.
Oak Run Middle School needs new flooring and paint as well as Lamar Elementary School. Lone Star Elementary also needs new paint in all of the classrooms, new countertops, athletic flooring and a new seal coat.
Walnut Springs Elementary School also needs new flooring, paint and new athletic flooring in the gym.
Memorial Elementary also needs improvements such as new paving for its bus loop outside.
The district is gearing up for another bond election Nov. 2 and early voting Oct. 18 to 29.
All three propositions would require a property tax increase, yet district officials have said taxpayers may not even see an increase depending on future property values.
The biggest proposition is $321,300,000 and includes about $103 million to renovate New Braunfels High School.
The second proposition would issue $20,100,000 of bonds and focuses on stadiums. It includes a new press box at NBHS and a varsity competition stadium at the future Long Creek High School.
The bond would also fund a second elementary School in Veramendi, as well as capacity additions to Voss Farms Elementary and Klein Road Elementary.
The third proposition, at $6,600,000, includes technology upgrades.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 6 p.m in the NBISD Administration Center off 1000 North Walnut Avenue.
The board will do executive session matters first, so its public meeting portion will likely start around 7 p.m.
