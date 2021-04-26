A 33-year-old Colorado man died Sunday evening while swimming on the Guadalupe River, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information, said deputies and other first responders arrived at Boat Ramp Road in Spring Branch — at the confluence of Rebecca Creek and the Guadalupe River northwest of Canyon Lake — just after 7 p.m.
“Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call for a possible drowning at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday,” she said, adding deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens began searching the location. Also assisting were responders from Emergency Services District No. 3’s Bulverde-Spring Branch and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS departments.
The San Marcos Area Recovery Team, a dive team specializing in underwater investigation and recovery, arrived at 8:44 p.m., Smith said. At 9:36 p.m. they recovered the body of Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado.
“Witnesses reported seeing Stein swimming with some kids and all of a sudden went under,” Smith said, adding witnesses called 9-1-1 about 30 seconds after Stein was last seen.
“Stein’s girlfriend, at the location, said he was a good swimmer,” Smith said.
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders pronounced Stein dead and ordered an autopsy, Smith said. TPWD game wardens are now handling the investigation.
“He died in about 12 feet of water near Boat Ramp 11,” TPWD Capt. Javier Fuentes said. “Our game wardens were able to locate him with sonar, and the dive team recovered him.”
Fuentes said his five wardens left the scene around 11 p.m. He said TPWD is compiling a water fatality report on the incident which didn’t appear to have involved foul play. Smith said “it was unclear if Stein was visiting the lake with anyone other than his girlfriend.”
Stein is Comal County’s second area drowning this year. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned on March 17 after trying to save kids who were stranded in Canyon Lake after high winds drifted the family’s pontoon boat away from the Canyon Park shoreline.
“He didn’t know how to swim,” Fuentes said of TPWD’s fatality investigation into Guerra’s death, which was ruled an accidental drowning.
