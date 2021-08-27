The number of active COVID-19 cases in Comal County dipped below 1,500 on Friday, as recoveries outpaced new cases, but local hospitalizations remained at a high level, with most of those patients unvaccinated.
County health officials reported 82 new cases and 111 recoveries Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,494, down 24 from the previous day and up 117 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 58 are confirmed and 54 are probable.
New cases continue to skew toward people younger than 50.
Twenty-six of the new cases, including two infants under 12 months of age, are people under 20, 12 are in their 20s, 22 are in their 30s and 40s, 18 are in their 50s and 60s and four are older than 70.
No deaths were reported Friday. There have been 368 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
State officials on Thursday reported 13,633 new confirmed cases and 3,458 new probable cases, an increase of 343 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Of Comal County’s active cases, 30 residents were hospitalized with the virus Friday, 10 fewer from the previous day and down one from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one is aged 18 or younger, one is 19 to 29, three are in their 30s, two in their 40s, five in their 50s, six in their 60s, nine in their 70s and three older than 80.
The number of patients in local hospitals was 81 on Friday, unchanged from the previous day and down nine from a week ago, with 23 of those patients in intensive care and 20 on ventilators. County health officials said about 98% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
As of Wednesday, 13,932 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, an increase of 1,227 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties fell to 20.3% on Friday from the previous day’s mark of 21.13%. The rate was 20.36% a week ago.
State health officials reported 559 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 70 available staffed ICU beds. The region’s hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Wednesday, state health officials reported 7,263 available staffed hospital beds, including 356 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 21.2% of total hospital beds.
The county’s seven-day positivity molecular rate on Monday was 19.01%. The antigen rate was 8.91%.
Vaccines
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 67.98% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.9% are fully vaccinated as of Friday. The statewide rates stand at 67.77% and 56.34%, respectively.
The county’s vaccination rates stood at 66.57% and 56.49% a week ago and 65.21% and 55.44% two weeks ago, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 60.98% with one dose and 52.05% fully vaccinated.
Guadalupe County’s vaccination rates stood at 59.73% with one dose and 50.73% fully vaccinated a week ago and 58.3% and 49.65% two weeks ago, respectively.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM’s State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
State officials issue health alert
DSHS officials issued a health advisory this week regarding the improper use of ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection by the public.
The Texas Poison Center Network in August experienced a more than 150% increase in the number of calls received about ivermectin exposures compared with the previous month.
From Jan. 1 to Aug. 24, the TPCN received a total of 159 ivermectin exposure calls, more than triple the 48 calls received in all of 2020. The largest number of calls, 64, occurred in August.
More than half of the 2021 calls were potential ivermectin exposure taken in an attempt to treat or prevent COVID-19. Most of the calls were about people experiencing mild symptoms, but for about 33%, the patient was either on the way to a health care facility or was referred to a health care facility, suggesting more severe effects.
Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug that is approved by the FDA for topical treatment of head lice and some skin conditions such as rosacea. It is also approved to treat parasitic worms and scabies.
Some forms can be used to treat parasites in animals but are different from the forms for people and should only be used in animals.
The FDA has not approved ivermectin for treating or preventing COVID-19.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
