Comal County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 438 on Tuesday morning as officials reported three new fatalities as active case numbers continued to fall.
County health officials said a Bulverde man in his 70s died on Sept. 26 in a San Antonio hospital while a New Braunfels woman in her 60s died on Oct. 6 and a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Oct. 8, both in New Braunfels hospitals.
The county's active case count was at 702, with 116 recoveries and 109 new cases. Of the new cases, 83 are confirmed and 26 are probable. Of those, 17 are hospitalized.
Both of the county's positivity rates were below 6% on Tuesday with the molecular rate at 5.10% an the antigen rate at 5.34%
Local hospitals reported caring for 22 COVID-19 patients with eight of those in intensive care and four on ventilators. Health officials say approximately 85% of those patients are unvaccinated. State health officials report that 8% of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties are being used by COVID-19 patients.
Comal County Public Health Department is continuing to administer the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
