The opening kickoff of the high school football season is as synonymous with optimism and opportunity as perhaps any other moment sports can provide.
The outcomes of years past instantly fade into the background once the pigskin takes flight under the glow of stadium lights. For champions and winless teams alike, a new season signifies a fresh start and a chance to author a new chapter.
For UIL Class 5A and 6A teams and their TAPPS counterparts, the notion of that idyllic moment sat suspended in time for months, swaying in the breeze as the COVID-19 pandemic forced sweeping cancellations and postponements that brought about a wave of doubt.
But not any longer.
Footballs across the Lone Star State will finally be teed up tonight as many of the larger UIL schools and TAPPS programs usher in the 2020 season. Even the largest face covering couldn’t hide the collective smile of area coaches, who are thrilled to get the chance to embark on the most anticipated — and most unique — season in the storied history of Texas high school football.
“It does kind of feel like we’re back into I guess what you would call the ‘new normal,’” Canyon head coach Joe Lepsis said. “I wouldn’t call it normal, but I would say it’s a new normal and I think everybody — coaches, players, student body, fans, parents — is excited just to get back to that new normal.”
The UIL and TAPPS made the most recent decision to push back the start of their seasons over the summer. The UIL allowed Class 1A-4A schools to begin as regularly scheduled on Aug. 3, while 5A and 6A programs had to wait until Sept. 7 to begin sanctioned practices.
Smithson Valley head coach Larry Hill said he thinks the odd feeling related to such a late start will quickly melt away.
“It’s uncharted waters,” Hill said. “Here it is late September and we haven’t had a game yet, but I think we will begin to fall into a little more of a flow. Hopefully, we can get into the kind of rhythm that we’re all used to and once we do, I think the fact that it’s four or five weeks later than normal will kind of dissipate because now we’re back in the flow.”
The lone area UIL program to have already navigated this terrain is Canyon Lake, which is on its bye week after posting two wins and two losses in its first four weeks of the 2020 campaign. Hawks head coach Charley Drum said it’s been a fluid situation to deal with as the season progresses.
“It’s really different every week,” Drum said. “You’re dealing with being back in school, kids out, kids being quarantined and it’s more of the exposure things. We tell the kids to do your part even if some things are out of your hands, and it’s kind of a race to Friday every week.
“We’re not the only one — everyone is dealing with it, but so far, so good. The kids are working hard and not letting it be a distraction.”
A multitude of coaches became safety protocol experts over the summer in an effort to keep the strength and conditioning sessions for their athletes operational and secure. Lepsis said it was a huge success that naturally led to the next step, which was figuring out how to safely add the more traditional aspects of football.
“We had about 365 boys signed up for summer strength and conditioning and it was an extremely safe environment,” Lepsis said. “The minute you threw football into the mix when the UIL allowed us to, it created a whole new set of challenges because now you got back to physical hand-to-hand contact and that’s where you know that things are going to be different than they ever have been before. Just like the summer program I think you have to adapt, and we’ve all had to adapt.”
Those efforts paid off and ultimately paved the way for the start of the season, which New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold sees as the reward for following the rigid protocols.
“That will be the fun part,” Mangold said. “All the preparation and the hoops you have to jump through for keeping a guy safe and protecting them and protecting your fans, all of that will make it worth it to see the kids get out here and play and enjoy the game.”
Of course, scheduling itself became a bit of a nightmare for some teams. For instance, John Paul II head coach Max McGehee, who took over the program in the offseason, saw his initial 10-game schedule cut in half due to several factors and just added a sixth contest this week as a few slots remain in flux.
“Between TAPPS, UIL and the city and county stuff, we’ve had quite a change,” McGehee said. “We lost two teams out of our district, which decided, because of personnel, to play six-man. We had some teams out of Austin on our schedule and teams out of San Antonio on our schedule and their city and county stuff has changed some of that as well.”
The Guardians are slated to be the final area varsity team to get underway. John Paul II’s season opener is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 at San Antonio Brooks Academy.
However, for New Braunfels, Smithson Valley, Canyon and New Braunfels Christian Academy, the wait is over. Tonight marks the regular season opener for all four ballclubs as the Unicorns, Cougars and Wildcats hit the road, while the Rangers play in front of their home crowd in Spring Branch.
Despite the energy in the air, though, Lepsis said it’s as important as ever to remain vigilant with the safety protocols and not fall into the potential trap of overconfidence.
“Everybody wants to get on the other side of all this,” Lepsis said, referring to the pandemic. “I think for us as coaches and players, this is one of our avenues to do that. Now, as we finally get a chance to get back out there and do the thing we love to do, we’ve got to do this thing right. All of these protocols that are in place, you have to do them right because we certainly don’t want football to be taken away from our seniors, juniors, sophomores — whoever it is.
“We have to get through this and make sure we’re able to play and finish out the season because I think the kids need it and the kids deserve it.”
