The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound Interstate 35 entrance ramp at Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road beginning Tuesday morning, officials said.
It’s part of TxDOT’s $64 million expansion of I-35 between New Braunfels and San Marcos, which has already snarled traffic as improvements continue along Farm-to-Market Road 306 and the Creekside retail area.
Officials said with weather permitting, a new I-35 entrance ramp should open in early July. In the meantime, northbound I-35 traffic will continue on the northbound I-35 frontage road and take the northbound I-35 entrance ramp north of Watson Lane.
“The proposed bridge work at this location consists of reversing the stack, allowing I-35 traffic flow over east and west Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road traffic,” said Carlos Arcila, TxDOT’s New Braunfels’ assistant area engineer. “This new configuration will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection.”
Drivers are already avoiding the FM 306 intersection, which is undergoing a displaced left turn configuration to allow two FM 306 westbound lanes under the overpass with a far right lane leading into I-35 northbound frontage.
Drivers can take FM 1101 to get to State Highway 46, but those taking Creekside Way to the I-35 frontage road will find it blocked at Conrads/Kohlenberg and must find other means to access northbound I-35.
Officials said improving and expanding traffic capacity for roughly six miles of I-35 main lanes and frontage roads between FM 306 and Hays/Comal County line — which includes various intersection improvements and ramp upgrades — should be completed by March 2023.
For more, check the TxDOT blog at txdotsanantonio.blogspot.com or regularly or receive lane closure alerts via e-mail by subscribing at http://eepurl.com/gRtrwn.
