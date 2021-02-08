Kids participating in an after school program at Texas Ski Ranch got a recent lesson on how to help people who are food insecure.
The kids, with help from their counselors, built and decorated their own house-shaped, food-themed food pantry, complete with designs and pictures.
Carolene Valentine with the Texas Ski Ranch program said she wanted to create the project at a time when donations at food banks are at post-holiday lows.
“We thought it would be a good time to donate and got the idea from the library,” Valentine said. “We decided to have kids feeding kids. We’re excited about this.”
The top of the pantry sports a sign that says, “Kids Feeding Kids.” The pantry is also marked with the letters RKPO, which means “Real Kids Play Outside.”
“Each of the kids did a panel and decorated the sides and put their artistic talents to work,” she said. “Everything is a food theme. The parents are involved, donating the food. When we get our donations each week, we take those to the New Braunfels Food Bank.”
The community is welcome to donate to the food pantry, she said.
“I’ve personally donated and volunteered at the food bank, so I thought this would be something that would be good for the kids. Since this is the winter, we’re not on the water, so we were trying to think of some other things to do.”
Owen Williams, a fifth-grader at Hoffman Lane Elementary School, said the food pantry is a good idea.
“I would never have thought about it, but now I think it’s genius,” Williams said. “People should definitely donate food. Everyone is worried about food themselves, so people should donate food to the people who are homeless and are kids, and they can’t do anything about that . It’s not like the kids can get a job.”
Perri Jackson, a fourth-grade student at Hoffman Lane, drew designs for the pantry.
“It makes me feel amazing,” Jackson said of participating in the project. “I feel that the people who don’t have anything deserve more than what they don’t have because everyone’s equal. Everyone needs the same amount of stuff.”
Brody Gleen Sanderfer, also a fourth-grade Hoffman Lane student, drew pictures of people sharing food on the pantry.
“I just think it’s a great idea for people to share food, especially during these hard times with COVID,” Sanderfer said. “It’s amazing to be part of this and I like how we’re helping homeless people. I’ve always liked helping people, so I think this is pretty nice.”
Chase Stevens, a fifth grade Hoffman Lane student, described the project as awesome.
“Some people don’t get enough money to afford food,” Stevens said. “So, I feel good that we’re donating, and a lot of people get food that don’t have a lot right now. (The pantry) looks awesome, and I love it.”
