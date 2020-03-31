The story of COVID-19 in the United States has been one of missed opportunities and slow reactions.
County governments should not repeat those early mistakes.
Many medical and health experts from around the world saw what was coming as the virus shut down Wuhan, but too many decision makers in nations all over the globe couldn’t see it — or refused to acknowledge it.
Windows to curtail the virus and save lives were lost and much of the world has been playing catch up with personal protective equipment, ventilators and restrictions on movement and social gatherings.
Once the virus is here — and with two deaths already in Comal County it has already made its presence known — aggressive steps have to be taken.
New Braunfels put in place a Stay Home, Work Safely order that shuttered non-essential businesses and asked people to avoid traveling unless they needed to.
Comal County so far has only issued guidance, which asks people to comply voluntarily with similar restrictions, but leaves the door open for further mandatory rules.
Guadalupe County has steered clear of doing even that much, with elected officials having downplayed the danger of the virus during a recent commissioners court meeting, as the counter of active cases in the county continued to climb.
A patchwork set of rules hampered Texas’ reaction to this virus so badly that Gov. Greg Abbott had to step in to close restaurants and bars, and a similar setup at the national level had beaches open in Florida while other states were locking down.
Counties shouldn’t be the weak link when it comes to protecting Americans. If people won’t respect requests to help restrict the spread of the virus, counties owe it to everyone to demand better.
