I am worried that I could have a COVID-19 infection, what should I do?
If you are concerned about a COVID-19 infection and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, you should contact your primary care doctor. They will give instructions on what to do. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Health officials are asking people not to just show up at a doctor’s office, care center or hospital.
Is there a vaccine for COVID-19?
No, there is not currently a vaccine that protects against COVID-19.
What can I do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other communicable diseases if I’m sick?
If you are sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following steps to help protect other people at home or in the community:
Stay home except to get medical care.
• People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not leave, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.
• Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency.
• Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.
• Separate yourself from other people in your home — this is known as home isolation. As much as possible, you should stay in a specific “sick room” and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available.
• You should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, CDC still recommends that people with the virus limit contact with animals until more information is known. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick with COVID-19. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
• Throw used tissues in a lined trash can.
• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid sharing personal household items.
• Do not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding with other people in your home.
This list is certainly not inclusive. For more recommendations and suggestions on what to do if your sick, visit www.cdc.gov.
