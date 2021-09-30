Community leaders from school board trustees to city representatives for a night will serve smiles and seafood to family, friends and other guests for a cause.
Around 30 to 40 “celebrity waiters,” those heavily involved in the community picked by Communities in Schools, will wait on their invited guests at this year’s “Dining with the Stars” on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
But this year, it will be hosted at La Cosecha Mexican Table in New Braunfels.
Communities in Schools of South Central Texas ensures students in local districts stay in school through on-site school social workers. The organization started benefiting from the “Dining with the Stars” event eight years ago after Becky and Pat Wiggins, owners of McAdoo’s Seafood Company, started the idea.
Instead of at McAdoo’s, this year the Wiggins are closing down La Cosecha Mexican Table for the night, which they also own.
“We’ve had mayors to city council members to school board trustees, teachers,” Communities in Schools South Central Texas Development Director Dawn Koehler said. “We’ve even had a sheriff in the past.”
Tickets are $75 a seat, and although it will mostly be invited guests the public is welcome to buy a ticket as well.
Guests will tip their waiter which is counted as a contribution for Communities in Schools, which pays very little for the event.
Last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic, so Communities in Schools is excited to bring the dining experience back.
“We’re very excited to be able to gather the community that supports Communities in Schools and the donors that support Communities in Schools,” Koehler said. “And we’re so thankful to Pat and Becky Wiggins for giving us this opportunity to allow us to gather again.”
On average, CIS seats about 500 people and this year’s event will have seating at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Communities in Schools serves seven school districts: New Braunfels ISD, Comal ISD, Seguin ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, Luling ISD, Marion ISD and Nixon-Smiley CISD.
This year CIS served 58 local schools, an increase from last year’s 50. Koehler said as the districts grow, the need for CIS has upticked.
The pandemic also affected how on-site coordinators interacted with students, leaving them to get creative such as doorstep deliveries and Zoom “check-in’s” to track their schoolwork progress.
“At Communities in Schools we see potential in every student and we’re committed to helping them in whatever they might need,” Koehler said. “Some of these kids have overwhelming roadblocks, such as learning challenges, homelesssness, bullying conflict, at home, trauma at home, lack of clothing, shoes, food.”
Through community relations and partnerships, CIS has grown a network of helping hands to support kids, from counseling to check-ins.
“Communities in Schools is based on relationships in that it’s relationships that change kids’ lives, and so CIS is based on gathering in relationships and being together,” Koehler said. “So we’re blessed we can do this again to help raise money for our kids.”
