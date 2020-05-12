A compact storm system moved over South Central Texas on Tuesday, dumping rain and causing flash flooding in parts of Comal County.
Parts of Startzville, Canyon Lake and Spring Branch saw 6 to potentially 12 inches of rainfall Tuesday morning while most other parts of the county saw between 4 to 7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding of low water crossings and parking lots was reported in Startzville.
A Herald-Zeitung photographer observed flooding at Lowe’s Market on Farm-to-Market Road 2673 in Canyon Lake. Store employees were seen cleaning up after the heavy rainfall.
An amateur photo sent to the newspaper showed a vehicle in the parking lot at the location with water levels above the tires.
Western Comal County also received significant rainfall on Tuesday, with road closures reported on Smiths Valley Road South at Lewis Creek between Antler Pass and Keswick and Bulverde Road at Cibolo Creek, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Department and the county engineer’s office.
Aaron Treadway, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said Tuesday’s storms were a result of an interaction of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, a southerly wind pattern and what weather forecasters call a mesoscale convective vortex, an area of low pressure that pulls winds into a circling pattern.
“That’s what helped kick off all the showers, thunderstorms, flooding rain and potential tornados,” he said.
New Braunfels Regional Airport received about 1.15 inches of rain between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, NWS issued a flood warning for the Guadalupe River that includes the portion of the river in New Braunfels, effective until early Wednesday.
Heavy rains below Canyon Dam led to runoff into the Guadalupe River, which forecasters expected to rise to 7.5 feet Tuesday afternoon, just above its 7-foot flood stage, potentially causing minor flooding and affecting some campgrounds along River Road and the areas around the Gruene River Bridge.
Forecasters expected river levels to fall below flood stage overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Forecasters said the crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet observed on June 25, 1987.
Treadway said the next period of active weather in Comal County could take place Friday into Saturday.
“It’s looking like a very wet period,” he said. “We could have additional heavy rainfall, which could produce additional flooding.”
