Most of Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eddy Luna’s right arm was amputated on Monday, 11 days after it was nearly shredded in a shotgun blast while serving a warrant in Spring Branch.
“A decision was made yesterday regarding Eddy’s right arm. Right now he is in surgery for an amputation,” Luna’s sister, Krista Luna Flores, posted on the family’s GoFundMe page on Monday. “Several other options had been presented to him that would have required many more extensive surgeries, which in the long run may or may not have been successful in saving his arm.”
Luna’s GoFundMe page had raised $38,200 as of Monday evening. The family said the amputation, if successful, would shave weeks off of his recovery, which last week was projected to last another six weeks.
“Please continue to keep him in prayer as he will learn to adapt to his new normal,” she said.
No further information was available Monday evening. Luna, a 29-year CCSO veteran, underwent his seventh surgery on Friday. Earlier last week he was moved from intensive care into ambulatory care at San Antonio’s University Hospital.
Luna was among several officers attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for Brian Scott Sharp in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch on Aug. 20. Eddy’s brother, Rene, a CCSO warrants deputy treated him at the scene before he was transported via Air Life to University Hospital.
Sharp, 59 and wanted on a 2018 felony evading charge, was booked on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant. Bulverde police added three misdemeanor charges Sunday that added $800 to Sharp’s $250,000 bond; he remains in Comal County Jail.
