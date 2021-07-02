The 86th Texas Legislature will return to Austin to tackle Gov. Greg Abbott’s unfinished agenda issues in a special session that begins Thursday.
Abbott’s office did not specify what legislative priorities will be included on the special session agenda and said in an advisory that such items “will be announced prior to the convening of the special session.”
One is passing Republicans’ priority voting bill that failed during the regular legislative session. Democratic lawmakers are mulling how to try to stop it in the special session. Outnumbered and virtually powerless to block conservative priorities, they say they are keeping their options open and that “everything is on the table.”
“I am glad to see a special session called to finish the work we started in the regular session,” District 73 state Rep. Kyle Biedermann said. “Our country is in a pivotal time in history, and Texas has the chance to lead.”
Biedermann said the session was filled with missed opportunities for election integrity; property tax relief and limiting taxpayer funded lobbying.
“For the last three sessions my border security bills were overlooked,” he said. “Now, they are front and center of the debate. I encourage Gov. Abbott to add border security legislation to our special session agenda, and finally fulfill our promise to secure the border — with or without the federal government.”
Abbott has already said he plans to ask state lawmakers to work on two priority elections and bail bills that died in the final hours of the regular legislative session after House Democrats walked out of the chamber.
More recently, Abbott has said the agenda will also include further restricting in schools the teaching of critical race theory, which refers to an academic discipline that explores the role racism plays in institutions and structures of governance.
The governor also wants to revive legislation that would prevent certain social media companies from blocking or banning users based on their viewpoints, which all died during the regular session.
The GOP priority elections bill, known during the regular session as Senate Bill 7, was a sweeping piece of legislation that would have created new limitations to early voting hours and curbed local voting options like drive-thru voting, among other things. It’s unclear what tweaks, if any, will be made to the bill during a special session.
Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have asked Abbott to include legislation that would ban the practice known as taxpayer-funded lobbying and a bill that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes in school sports — two items that failed to pass during the regular session.
Campbell’s successes
On June 7, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed District 25 state Sen. Donna Campbell to chair the Senate Nominations Committee. Campbell has chaired Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee, formerly named the Veteran Affairs and Military Installations Committee, the past four legislative sessions.
“It has been an immense honor serving as Chair of the Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee and helping the 1.4 million veterans and military families who call Texas home.” she said. “Our veterans and military families has a permanent special place in my heart and will remain a top priority in my office.”
The next day, Abbott signed into law the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, authored by Campbell and Rep. Tan Parker, which is designed to protect Texas against outside threats to critical infrastructure.
“Access to critical infrastructure within the state of Texas should not be open to companies owned and controlled by the governments of aggressor nations,” Campbell said. “I filed this bill to prevent a former Chinese People’s Liberation Army General from building 700-foot wind turbines, twice as high as normal turbines, right next to a U.S. military installation.
“Why would this Chinese-owned company purchase 130,000 acres of Texan land, create a 10,000-foot runway, under the guise of wind energy in an area that isn’t windy? We certainly don’t want to find out,” she added.
The governor also signed another of Campbell’s bills, SB 2158, or the Child ID Kits for Safe Recovery Act.
“I proudly authored SB 2158 so that the Texas Education Agency may work with the National Child Identification Program to provide parents with I.D. kits for safekeeping in case of an emergency,” she said. “The hope is the kits will never have to be used, but if an emergency occurs, information from the kit could directly lead to the safe recovery of a missing child.”
Campbell noted highlights in the budget, which allots $248.5 billion or the FY 2022-23 biennium. She said they included the full Foundation School Program entitlement and the Teacher Retirement System, both enhancing bills that were passed during the 2019 legislative session.
The budget also includes funding for a peer-to-peer counseling network, increased access to licensed mental health providers for Texas law enforcement officers, and increased funding for women’s health programs, the fight against human trafficking and support for rape crisis centers.
Biedermann’s hits, misses
Biedermann listed conservative accomplishments and shortcomings during the regular session.
“Undoubtedly by now you have heard a range of opinions calling this session a significant success, to an unabashed failure,” he said on his website. “A decent respect towards the opinions of both sides requires that I do my utmost to provide an objective look at this session’s accomplishments, as well as our failings.”
Biedermann failed to pass legislation calling for a referendum on whether Texas should begin planning to secede from the Union, or “Texit.” On Jan. 6, six days before the session, Biedermann was among those attending a rally for President Donald Trump just minutes after the first barriers were breached at the U.S. Capitol.
He introduced eight bills this session, including one requiring a list of grievances against Mexico from the time of the Texas Revolution to be posted at the Alamo, which passed in the House but died in the Senate.
Biedermann chalked up wins, too. He cited bipartisan support for making “Constitutional Carry” (HB 1927), which allows permit-less firearms carry to anyone over the age of 21 calling it “was one of the greatest victories I co-authored this session.”
Other victories included HB 2622 (co-author), which makes Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary state; SB 20, which allows hotel guests to carry and store handguns in their rooms; HB 1069, which allows first responders to defend themselves while on duty, and HB 781, which authorizes junior college school marshals to conceal-carry firearms.
“Additionally, HB 1500 (co-author) prohibits the limiting, suspending or stopping the sale or transportation of firearms during a state of declared disaster,” he said, and HB 957 (co-author), which removes suppressors from the list of prohibited items in the penal code.
“I was proud to vote for all of these bills, and co-author the majority of them,” he said.
Biedermann also pointed to bills that will reform the structure of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas by requiring every board member to be Texas residents; SB 3 to ensure the reliability and resiliency of the ERCOT grid, and SB 1343, which empowers local leaders to make life-saving decisions during a declared state of emergency.
Biedermann also supported SB 8, also known as the Heartbeat Bill, which prohibits abortions after the detection of a baby’s heartbeat; SB 1, which increased funding to the state’s Alternatives to Abortion program by 25%, and HB 1280, which would have immediately prohibited abortions in the state should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.
“It’s healthy to celebrate the session’s accomplishments while thinking soberly of our missed opportunities and down-right neglect of certain issues,” Biedermann said, referring to the passage of only two of eight measures tagged as conservative priorities by the state GOP.
“Election integrity, prohibiting child genital mutilation, total abolition of abortion, monument protection, school choice for all, and a ban on taxpayer funded lobbying are all priorities that died in this session,” he said.
“Additionally, property tax relief was not prioritized by this Legislature and bills filed towards that goal died very early in the process. Moreover, the human trafficking and immigration problem at our southern border went largely ignored. It is due to these failures that I called upon Gov. Abbott to initiate a special session to pass these priorities for the people of Texas.
“It is my hope that our coming special sessions will redeem us from these shortcomings. I look forward to going back to Austin to finish the job you sent me there to do.”
The Texas Tribune, Associated Press and Texas Monthly contributed to this report.
