Alcohol may have played a role in Saturday morning’s motorcycle-vehicle collision that hospitalized two in critical condition, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels city communications coordinator, said police and fire units were called to the intersection of Mistflower Drive and 2100 block of State Highway 46 South in Guadalupe County around 12:42 a.m. Saturday.
“A Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a male driver and female passenger on board were traveling southbound on SH 46 and another vehicle traveling northbound on SH 46 turned left in front of the motorcycle onto Mistflower,” Ferguson said.
The motorcycle, a 2021 Harley, struck the right rear quarter panel of the vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet sedan. The impact threw the motorcycle driver, a 38-year-old man from New Braunfels and passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Seguin, from the motorcycle, Ferguson said.
Police and fire reports did not indicate whether either on the motorcycle wore helmets. Both were transported in critical condition to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Ferguson said, adding the driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old man from Guadalupe County, was not injured.
Ferguson said that portion of SH 46 was closed for approximately 2 hours as police reconstructed the accident scene. He said police suspect alcohol may have factored into the wreck, but no charges have been filed.
“The accident remains under investigation,” he said.
