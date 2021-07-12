A New Braunfels man in his 50s who died in a city hospital Friday is the county’s 329th COVID-19 death, health officials said Monday.
Comal County’s public health office also reported that the active case count dropped slightly with the county reporting 33 recoveries and 31 new cases of the virus. The county now has 292 active cases with 12 of those patients hospitalized.
Of those county residents hospitalized, one person is in their 30s, four are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, three are in their 60s and two are in their 80s.
Comal County hospitals on Monday reported caring for 18 COVID-19 patients with five in intensive care and three on ventilators.
Resolute Health Hospital officials said that its hospitals in New Braunfels and San Antonio are seeing an increase in unvaccinated patients. That’s a trend that has been reported across the country, with states and regions with low vaccination rates being particularly hard hit.
The county says that it is tracking the vaccination status of hospitaized and deceased COVID patients, but isn’t releasing that information publicly at this time.
Regionally the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients remained low, but has started to inch higher, up to 2.91% on Monday from the 2.82% reported Friday.
Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates have also drifted higher over the last several weeks with the molecular rate at 5.57% on Monday and the antigen rate at 8.41%. A month ago both of those percentages were below 5%.
The county’s vaccination rates continue to increase, and trend ahead of the state, with 59.80% of residents over the age of 12 having at least one vaccine shot, and 52.65% fully vaccinated. Those numbers are 58.71% and 50.66% statewide.
Neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, lags behind, with 52.84% of eligible residents having had one shot and 46.82% fully vaccinated.
The county’s public health department is continuing to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine that’s approved for anyone over the age of 12.
Anyone interested can call the office at 830-221-1150 to book an appointment. Most medical offices also have the vaccine available as well as local pharmacies.
