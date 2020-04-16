Eleven more COVID-19 patients have been declared recovered, bringing the county's total to recoveries to 30, but officials are urging caution saying they don't believe the virus is at its peak in Comal County.
County health officials also said they had no confirmed reports of positive tests over the previous 24 hours.
The county received 38 reports of tests since Wednesday morning, with all of them negative. It marks the first weekday with no positive COVID-19 tests since March 31.
“Although it’s always good news to have no positive tests to report, we believe we are not yet at the peak of this virus in Comal County,” Director of Public Health Cheryl Fraser said. “We continue to recommend that residents stay home, maintain social distancing measures and wear a mask if they have to go out in public.”
Patient recoveries are determined in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Thursday morning, Comal County’s Office of Public Health has received reports of 571 tests conducted, 43 positive, 454 negative, with 74 results still pending.
Of the 43 confirmed cases in Comal County, 30 have recovered, five remain isolated at home, two are hospitalized and six people have died.
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
