New Braunfels loves its celebration! Consequently, it is no small matter when circumstances make it necessary to postpone the celebration. It was necessary to twice postpone well-planned celebrations of the 1845 Founding of New Braunfels. The most recent is the 175th anniversary scheduled for last year, 2020.
We all know the postponement was necessary due to the pandemic. The quickly approaching July 4th is the day planned for the initial big parade to kick-off the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the founding of our outstanding community.
The centennial year 1945 was also postponed. That postponement was due to World War II. When the American flag went up on Iwo Jima in February 1945, a pivotal battle of World War II was won. The European theater was also drawing to a close. The war was completely over in September 1945.
As the end of the war approached, Mayor A.D. “Pete” Nuhn along with the other leaders of the community decided it best to have the Centennial Celebration in 1946. Mayor Nuhn led the community tirelessly throughout the war years. He decided he would continue as Mayor if re-elected. Yes, he was re-elected. With his community’s great appreciation, Mayor Nuhn served in that position for 10 years.
Another community leader during World War II was Nell Leissner. Nell headed the Comal County Chapter of the American Red Cross. She directed hundreds in their loyal volunteer work for the needs of our men and women in the service. As the war began winding down, the Red Cross emphasis became more on water safety, first aid and entertaining our service people in nearby military hospitals. At war’s end, Nell stepped-aside for her friend Katherine Karbach to head the Comal County Red Cross Chapter. Katherine was the wife of the well-liked local physician Dr. Hylmar Karbach, Sr. Shortly after the war began Dr. Karbach entered the Navy to become a much needed Naval medical officer.
As thoughts began to focus on New Braunfels’ Centennial Celebration to be held in 1946, it was decided also to celebrate the September 1945 end of World War II, in which over 1,491 Comal County men and women served.
The board of directors for the celebration, named at a citizens’ meeting called by the chamber of commerce were Mayor Nuhn, Paul Jahn, Mrs. Otto Rohde, E.P. “Pete” Nowotny, E.A. Sahm, R.R. Coreth, Charles W. Scruggs, Oscar Haas, Mrs. J.H. Schleyer, Mrs. Alfred Liebscher, Mark Fuchs, Mrs. Alton Luckett, Dr. F.E. Giesecke, Walter Zipp, Fred Oheim and County Judge B. W. Klingemann.
E.P. Nowotny was appointed in charge of fund raising for the centennial. Those on his committee were Charles W. Scruggs, Mark Fuchs, B.A. Krueger, Harvy Richards, Frank DePasqual, W. R. Briggs, Marvin H. Zipp, George Nowotny, Milton Kaderli, Julius Schleyer, R.A. Bartram, Walter Rompel, Henry Silver, W.H. Vollmar, Otto Schulz, Paul Jahn, B.W. Klingemann, Elmer Krueger, A.D. “Pete” Nuhn, Al Leissner, William Voigts, Sam Cater, Kenneth Fiedler, Ward Burris, Herbert Schneider, Nolan Zipp, Henry Specht and H.A. Dietel.
On March 21, 1946, a banner went up in the rotunda of the State Capital in Austin announcing the Centennial Celebration in New Braunfels May 10, 11 and 12.
Governor Coke Stevenson’s speech on the Main Plaza opened the gala event on Friday, May 10. The Main Plaza took on the appearance of a typical German beer garden with street dancing, group singing and old-time German bands. Saturday afternoon, the historic Kindermaskenball (Children’s Masquerade) paraded around the Main Plaza and on to Landa Park, proudly led by the 100-piece Aggie Band. A brisk norther did not curtail enthusiasm.
Months before the springtime event was held, parents and sometimes grandparents worked on costumes for the children. Even the school PTAs participated. The objective was that every child could participate in the parade.
The Kindermaskenball was a German custom brought over from Germany. Herman Seele first hosted the event in New Braunfels in 1856. The children marched through the downtown street around the Main Plaza in celebration of springtime. They then walked to the site that would in the future become Landa Park and near Comal Springs they finished their celebration by playing games.
By the 1920’s the yearly Kindermaskenball’s after-parade events were hosted in Landa Park. The 1946 gatherings were no different with families finding their special picnic spot and the children running to the old covered dance hall to play the jukebox and dance. If not dancing ,they were boating on the lake or enjoying the merry-go-round and see-saws.
In the evening the dancing switched to the open-air pavilion with a live orchestra and the much anticipated Grand March. The Kindermaskenball remains the longest ongoing event of its kind in Texas.
For special events and always to celebrate July 4, there are fireworks in Landa Park giving a double treat; colorful sparkling bursts in the night sky and dramatic reflections off the lake. The Centennial Celebration in May of 1946 promised to be the greatest fireworks production ever seen in Landa Park.
Ralph Rhodes, veteran fireworks expert from Kansas City saw to the entire show with a crew of men. The production was called “The Sweet Land of Liberty.” Rhodes, known to paint fireworks displays as an artist does a picture, did not disappoint. It was a breathtaking display that left everyone who saw it knowing they witnessed something unique.
Perhaps one of the most interesting attractions during the Centennial event were the Comanche Indians camped at Landa Park. They arrived Thursday before the Centennial began on Friday. Their teepees were set-up and they went about their daily lives. During the following days of the Centennial Celebration, they demonstrated Comanche “sign talk,” weaving and arrow making. They also performed native dances, songs and riding demonstrations. In addition, they took part in the huge historic parade on Sunday, May 12 in their full Comanche regalia, both men and women in fringed buckskin, beautifully beaded, and the chiefs in the magnificent feathered war bonnet headdresses.
With all this, what seemed the greatest fascination for everyone was the Comanche storytelling, particularly regarding Cynthia Ann Parker. Chief Baldwin Parker, leader of the visiting Comanches and son of the great Comanche Chief Quanah Parker, was the grandson of Cynthia Ann Parker who was perhaps the most famous of all Comanche captives. Cynthia Ann was a girl of 9 when captured during a raid by the Comanche on her family’s homestead, Fort Parker, near present-day Mexia, Texas. She adapted to the Comanche culture, matured and married a young Comanche brave who became the noted Comanche Chief Peta Nocona. They had three children — Quanah Parker, Peanuts and Prairie Flower. During a raid on a Comanche village in 1860, Cynthia Ann, along with her daughter, were re-captured and returned to their Parker relatives. Cynthia Ann continued to mourn her husband and the separation from her beloved sons. Both she and her daughter eventually died from influenza.
Among the Comanche people gathered for the Centennial in Landa Park was the namesake of Cynthia Ann Parker, her great-granddaughter. Chief Quanah Parker led his people into the twentieth century. Chief Baldwin Parker, his grandson, honored his parents and grandparents with the retelling of their stories.
Those who had the good fortune to experience the 1946 Centennial Celebration in Landa Park happily remember it and the many things they learned and enjoyed those three days in May.
