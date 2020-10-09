Candidate Q&As

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 73
Kyle Biedermann
What are the top challenges facing District 73?
The threat of COVID-19 and overreaching government action are currently the most damaging issues to my district. House District 73 also has some very high growth areas and that presents many challenges that require unique solutions. These include traffic congestion, water conservation, and new development density management. Since the State has not prioritized these challenges, it is imperative that our office, local officials, and stakeholders work together to address the needs of this district. Preserving our pristine Hill Country will require a strong commitment by elected officials and constituents to work together for solutions and not continuing to blame others for the lack of progress.
What would you do differently with the state’s COVID-19 response?
The legislature was elected by the people of Texas to make laws, not sit on the sidelines while the Governor executes decrees. Within weeks of this pandemic, the Governor should have called the elected representatives of the People to the seat of government to allow their voices to be heard. We need more common sense and less politics and picking winners and losers. Our tubing outfitters are an example of these unfortunate decisions, as well as our tourism industry and many small businesses.
What would be your focus in the next legislative session?
The main focus of next session will be COVID, budget deficits, redistricting, and public safety. I believe this election is about preserving law and order, and the values and principles this country was founded on which are under attack by the left. Fiscal responsibility is always my focus and it will be more important than ever this session to prioritize our spending, but not at the expense of law enforcement. Public and personal safety has been threatened by the defund the police movement and rioting. We need to ensure individuals have the ability to protect themselves and their families. This is why I will be filing legislation to restore our 2nd amendment rights. As for my focus for HD 73, I will continue to file legislation to protect our beautiful Hill Country.
What makes you better prepared to serve Texans than your opponent?
I am a small business owner and I know what it takes to provide for my employees and ensure they can provide for their families. I have served for two terms and there is value in experience and knowing the legislative process. I have worked tirelessly on issues specific to Comal County, like the increasing number of rock quarries and our future water needs. Just this week, an environmental group (Stop Vulcan 3009) recommended and endorsed me over my Democrat challenger because of the work I have done specifically for Comal County as your State Representative for the past two legislative sessions.
•••••
Stephanie Phillips
I grew up in Texas and have lived in unincorporated Comal County for over 20 years. I am a teacher with 25 years experience in group and individual instruction and workshop facilitation. I am a professional musician and creative arts education consultant for K-12, college and adult learners. I have extensive experience working in Title 1 schools. I am the Music Ministry Director for Faith United Church of Christ in New Braunfels and an instructor and orchestra conductor at the Community Music Academy at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
What are the top challenges facing District 73?
District 73 is 2300 square miles of some of the most beautiful, historic and ecologically fragile land in Texas. It includes 2 of the fastest growing counties in the US, and the cities of New Braunfels, Boerne, Canyon Lake, Garden Ridge, Fredericksburg and Comfort. This area is experiencing both the challenges and the opportunities of rapid growth. Comal county is home to a rapidly diversifying population and the demand for affordable housing is pushing the San Antonio suburbs further and further north. District 73 is also home to a large portion of the recharge zone for the Edwards Aquifer which provides drinking water for the City of San Antonio. In the heart of New Braunfels are the Comal Springs, the largest network of Springs in the Southwestern United States. Many people move here, vacation here and retire here because of the stunning natural beauty and the high quality of life. While there are many important issues facing the great state of Texas, the most pressing local concern is the need for a comprehensive regional development plan that includes protections for our water supply, water quality, clean air and biodiversity. The job of State Rep is to get creative, ignore the obstacles, and figure out how to solve the challenges of this district. We need a Representative who will show up for the many hard working coalitions that are coming together to develop regional planning, green infrastructure to prevent flooding, regenerative agriculture to protect our soils/watershed and to support a sustainable agricultural industry. It is time to elect someone who will work across county lines and across levels of governmental jurisdiction to create the necessary tools to enact common sense environmental regulations, and set aside precious greenspace in the recharge zone as this area faces such rapid development.
What would you do differently with the state’s COVID-19 response?
Texas had 427 COVID-19 deaths per million people from July to September, while nine other large advanced countries had an average of 19.1 deaths per million. In essence, Texas had more than 22 times the amount of COVID-19 deaths in a population that is 19 times smaller. The number of deaths per capita in Comal County is shockingly higher than most of the rest of the state of Texas. We sacrificed so much in the spring with the economic shutdown we cannot afford for cases to spike again. We need to follow guidance to get the numbers down low enough to do accurate contact tracing and ideally provide people space to quarantine away from their families. We need more comprehensive testing and contact tracing. We risk creating community spread by opening up everything face to face with a positivity rating
higher than 5%. I am a professional musician and my entire field of live music has been decimated. I would love for things to open up as much as any business owner. But I believe we should look to what has worked around the country and around the world instead of recklessly risking the lives of our friends and neighbors.
What would be your focus in the next legislative session?
Creating a fair and bipartisan redistricting process. The current legislative maps are rigged and unfair.
Healthcare: Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured residents in the U.S. and the worst access to health care. We are one of only 12 states that has not yet moved to expand Medicaid. Medicaid expansion would help boost our struggling state economy, help rural hospitals stay open, create jobs, and take pressure off of property taxes. States that have expanded Medicaid have seen better overall health outcomes, more financial security, and less medical debt.
We must reform eminent domain statutes to fairly balance rights of property owners in our rapidly developing District.
We need to face the reality of Climate Change and help transition our economy to sustainable and renewable energy.
The budget is going to be incredibly challenging as we deal with economic losses from Covid 19. We need a transparent budget process so that everyone can understand better how our tax dollars are being spent. In order to meet our obligations we need to be open to new revenue sources. Besides Medicaid expansion I believe it is time to legalize and tax marijuana. This will bring a millions of dollars into our economy and free up law enforcement to handle more serious issues. It also will bring much needed help to the many who need medical access.
What makes you better prepared to serve Texans than your opponent?
I believe in REAL Texas values. I have spent my life in Texas and I believe we have big hearts and open arms. We care for and stand up for each other every day and we are passionate in our love for our beautiful land, clear skies and pristine waters. I believe that what makes a community or a country truly great is caring and compassion for others and building a society that lifts everyone up. I believe that healthcare is a human right and that immigrants make Texas and our country, great. I believe that Climate Change is real and that we can only solve the pressing needs of the present and the future if we have leaders that believe in science and will help lead our state into a new, green, sustainable economy.
I believe that Black Lives Matter and that we must take that understanding with us as we reform policing and the criminal justice system in ways that treat all people with basic human dignity. I believe that LGBTQ people are just as precious and inherently perfect/imperfect as anyone else. I believe that the basic faith values that I grew up with,” love one another, treat your neighbor as you would want to be treated, care for those in need” are lacking in our current politics. I would seek to bring people together across differences and welcome new voices to the table.
NEW BRAUNFELS ISD DISTRICT 2
Michael “Mike” Calta
Real Estate Broker/Owner – BestofTex Real Estate; NBISD Trustee for Dist. 2 (2017 –Present); The Oasis at Lake Dunlap HOA President (2013-2020); CVUSD Trustee (2004 – 2010); Co-Author “Who Are These Children?” (1998); BA and MBA International Business (1993, 2000); Married 28 years to Gena Calta. We have 3 children (all NBISD graduates) and our first grandchild (6 months old)
Why do you want to continue to serve on the board of trustees?
Our oldest son, Gregory Austin Calta, passed away just 1 month after I was elected in 2017. Gregory was diagnosed with hydrocephalus 4 months into our pregnancy with him. Three out of four doctors recommended we terminate our pregnancy. But, through prayer, we knew that Gregory needed to live. He was born 9 weeks early & survived a critical birth and went on to live 22 years with us. There was a lot that our Gregory could not do. He could not walk, talk or see. But, he had the ability to touch the purest part of people’s souls. Gregory spent the last 7 of his school years at New Braunfels High School with wonderful Teachers, Teacher Aides, Bus Drivers & various specialists who all recognized the best in Gregory and did all they could to nurture it.
Just a couple of years ago, as a school board, we adopted the vision statement, “Every student. Every day”, formally recognizing that every student has something amazing about them to offer this world and that it’s our job as a school district to nurture the very best of every student. Just as every student matters, every day that we have with them also matters. I want to continue to serve as your NBISD Trustee for District 2 because I want to continue to contribute to the full realization of our vision, “Every student. Every day”.
What do you believe are the top challenges facing NBISD?
NBISD has done an extraordinary job confronting the unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19. We successfully confronted one such challenge by offering parents the choice between On-Campus or Remote Learning for each of their students from day 1 of the start of school. Currently, we face two other significant challenges related to COVID: 1) an overly disruptive quarantine requirement, and 2) the need to evaluate, identify, develop and implement best practices for remote learning. To the first, the current quarantine requirement applies to all students/staff who are within 6 feet of a COVID positive case for 15 minutes or more with or without a mask. The consequence is that for every positive case at school, approximately 2 dozen others are required to self quarantine at home for 14 days even if they strictly follow the mask requirement while at school. Currently, NBISD has 20 reported positive cases that have resulted in 443 students/staff being sent home for self quarantine. The overall disruption will be greatly reduced if the quarantine requirement only applies to students/staff who are within 6 feet of a positive case at school for 15 minutes or more withOUT a mask.
To the second, remote learning is not an ideal learning environment for many students. NBISD’s admin and teachers have done an extraordinary job developing a remote learning environment for any student (as determined by the parents) who needs or wants it during COVID. Like any first time endeavor at this large of a scale, there is a need and opportunity to evaluate, identify, develop and implement best practices for remote learning as we approach the end of the first grading period. This process can begin with the use of thoughtexchange/surveys to crowd source invaluable insight from students, parents, teachers and admin.
What are your immediate goals, and how will you see them accomplished?
- Let’s develop an expertise in remote learning for those students who need/want it during COVID-19 and then transition that expertise, post COVID, to maintain a remote learning option for those students who still need it or thrive with it. Developing and maintaining this expertise will also allow NBISD to scale back up if faced with another pandemic like COVID-19 in the future.
- A couple of years ago, we partnered with NBPD to place full time Officers at our secondary schools. Patrols of our elementary schools were also increased. Nevertheless, we should consider providing a full time armed defensive presence at each of our elementary schools based on the input from the community and elementary school admin. and teachers.
- Let’s prepare for a second high school in a way that improves opportunities and outlook for students at both high schools. This includes the naming of the new high school and selection of a mascot, the development of facilities and the selection of course offerings like expanded career and technical courses for each high school, etc.
- During the last couple of years, we set NBISD’s Vision Statement as “Every Student. Every day” and we articulated NBISD’s Core Values with the acronym “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” As a NBISD Trustee, it will be my continual goal for NBISD that we all do our best to continually live our vision and exemplify our core values as a district.
•••••
Nancy York
My name is Nancy Wohlschlegel York. I grew up in San Antonio, TX and graduated from Texas A&M University, College Station. I am a retired educator with 40 years of teaching and leadership experience, all in Texas public schools. I have been married to Leo York for 43 years. We have two grown children who also live in New Braunfels with their wonderful spouses and our six fabulous grandchildren. We attend Gruene United Methodist Church and reside on Lake Dunlap. Both Leo and I are active in the efforts to restore the dam at Lake Dunlap.
Why do you want to serve on the NBISD board of trustees?
I believe my 40 years of teaching and leadership positions in our public schools of Texas makes me a highly qualified candidate for the position. My teaching experience will be a major contributor to the success of our students and the district, as I understand the process of public education and the Texas Public Schools Accountability Rating System. I will work to ensure that ALL our students have an equal opportunity to learn and every NBISD campus achieves a high state rating. The NBISD vision statement, “Every Student. Every Day”, reflects my belief that our students must come first. After teaching in 7 different high schools across the State of Texas and serving as the mathematics department chair for over a decade, I know firsthand what achievement skills our students need when they graduate to be a productive citizens.
What do you believe are the top challenges facing NBISD?
Student learning needs to be the highest priority in NBISD. I want to ensure that ALL students in the district are receiving an equal and quality education. Although NBISD improved overall, our District 2 has two elementary schools and a middle school that has declining scores. Memorial Elementary went from a B to a low D, Klein Road Elementary dropped from a B to a C, and New Braunfels Middle School lost 5 points. These are among the lowest scores in the NBISD and these campuses need to be closely monitored and establish programs for improvement.
The COVID-19 shutdown has necessitated remote as well as in-person learning to be implemented in our schools. Our NBISD teachers and employees need extra support, resources, and TIME to guarantee that our students are learning while maintaining a safe environment.
We need additional career and technology programs that implement technical skills into the core academic curriculum. This is necessary to ensure that our students will be ready for their next life step after graduation.
NBISD has made safety a high priority on each of their campuses and district offices. However, having lived through active shooter threats/lockdowns as a teacher, I understand the need for and will ensure that real time communications for parents and faculty are established and followed.
The State has alerted the public school districts that funding will be cut in 2021 due to the lost revenues as a result of the pandemic. The district budget will have to be adjusted to reflect the upcoming deficit.
What are you immediate goals, and how will you see them accomplished?
I will push to ensure that all the top challenges that I previously listed are addressed. State and federal funds and/or grants should be investigated to help with the additional costs that the district challenges present. If elected, I will make grants and special funds high priority items during the budget process. I have good business skills and will make prudent, conservative financial and operational decisions for the betterment of our students, faculty, district, and community. I also believe in communication and collaboration to get goals accomplished. Communication is more than just speaking — it is listening AND understanding what the other party is saying. I will work with others to make sure ALL questions and concerns are heard, understood, and acted upon with timely feedback. A vote for Nancy York will ensure “Leadership through the Lens of an Educator”.
NEW BRAUNFELS ISD DISTRICT 4
Matthew Sargent
Electrical Engineer
Lisa and I have been married for 20 years and have 4 children.
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on the board of trustees?
I want to continue serving to keep the people of my district to continue the Vision of the District, Every Student Every Day. This is at the forefront of my decisions and will continue to guide my decisions.
What do you believe are the top challenges facing NBISD?
The biggest challenges facing the District are the potential budget shortfall, COVID, and deciding the future path of the District. The budget shortfall would be based upon the Texas Legislator as they are meeting in Jan and could choose to reduce our funding. The future path of the District will how we determine what our next high school will look like and how this will integrate into or expand upon our current educational capabilities.
What are your immediate goals, and how will see them accomplished?
The immediate goals are to keep the NBISD Family health. This will be done by maintaining our current path and staying vigilant. Together we can start healthy and finish strong.
•••••
John E. Tucker
My name is John E. Tucker. I have been an architect since the late 1980’s in private practice, and then in 1995 went to work in public school districts, for Dallas ISD, in their facilities department, and moving to construction management, contracting, and services procurement for their large bond programs in the early 2000’s. In 2012 I took a job with Flour Bluff ISD, to complete my retirement, then was asked to come to Comal ISD in 2015 to assist with their new middle schools, living in a temporary arrangement in New Braunfels until my youngest daughter graduated high school in 2016, when my wife and I bought a home in the Live Oak area. I am retiring in January of 2021 All of my children attended public schools, they range now in age from 43 to 23.
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on the board of trustees?
I noticed the filings reported earlier this spring. The deadlines approached, and I was concerned to see the New Braunfels ISD District 4 position for school board with no candidates. On the last day I went to the administration building and filed the paperwork. For some reason, the incumbent’s filing had not been reported until after I had filed.
Single member districts do not work if residents will not agree to be candidates. Over the past years, I have been dismayed in the large number of unopposed races at the local level, not just here, but across central Texas.
Voters deserve a choice; not a canceled election.
What do you believe are the top challenges facing NBISD?
Top priorities would be to keep school and school grounds safe, preventing domestic issues with adults from spilling into the school, address student mental health, and provide the training and resources to help create trust between students and staff to allow for sharing of possible threats.
What are your immediate goals, and how will see them accomplished?
An immediate goal is to address a critical issue for New Branfels ISD: halt the siphoning of local taxes to fund exclusionary schools using non-certified teachers.
The district also needs a ten year plan for facilities, even if only the first few of those years are funded.
Finally, to maximize resources, the district needs to carefully watch facilites costs, recover actual costs to the district if any commercial use of buildings and facilities is allowed, and strive to lower health care expenses for employees by careful procurement of insurers. Teacher and staff morale can be easily damaged, and it is hard to restore.
