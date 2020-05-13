Due to forecasted inclement weather, today’s Thunderbirds flyover start times have been delayed for about one hour.
Flyovers in the San Antonio area will now start at 2:20 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.
That would place the formation over New Braunfels around 2:50 p.m.
Flyovers in Austin will now start at 3:40 p.m. and last about 25 minutes.
The flyover was initially scheduled for Tuesday before a forecast calling for storms pushed the tribute by one day.
According to its website, the Thunderbirds squadron is an Air Combat Command unit composed of eight pilots — including six demonstration pilots — four support officers, four civilians and more than 100 enlisted personnel performing in almost 30 job specialties.
Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 6 high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.
Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during the event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.
The Thunderbirds have been conducting these flyovers across the country as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
