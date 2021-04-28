Three people suffered serious injuries in a head-on accident that transported all three to the hospital and shut down State Highway 46 in both directions for hours Tuesday evening.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units responded to the 2100 block of SH 46 South in Guadalupe County around 9:24 p.m.
“It took about 20 minutes to extract all three,” he said of the scene, where a 2012 Acura had collided with a 1998 Chevy pickup. “All were transported by ground EMS to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.”
Three New Braunfels men, ages 34, 25 and 21 were hospitalized, all in serious or critical condition, New Braunfels Fire Department Capt. Chris Nored said.
“There were extrications performed on both vehicles in order to assist the patients and get them out,” he said. “The first car had a single patient and the second (the truck) had two patients.”
It was not immediately clear who drove the vehicles or if other passengers were involved, though at least one person from Guadalupe County was not transported to the hospital.
Ferguson said the New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit conducted an accident reconstruction to investigate the wreck. Nored said NBFD sent nine vehicles and 17 personnel to the scene, which shut down SH 46 in both directions until 12:45 a.m.
“Preliminary findings indicate the truck crossed the line and struck the Acura head-on, causing the truck to flip over onto its side,” Ferguson said, adding the incident remains under investigation by the NBPD Traffic Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.