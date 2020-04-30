New Braunfels’ river parks and its river outfitters will remain closed, city officials said Thursday afternoon as they outlined plans to align themselves with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to restart the state’s economy.
New Braunfels joined other Texas cities and counties by revising Stay Home/Stay Safe measures designed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
The city said Mayor Barron Casteel signed an order superseding all previous orders since the city’s
disaster declaration on March 19. Beginning Friday, the revisions closely parallel new orders issued Monday by Gov. Abbott, whose previous statewide stay home measures expire at midnight Thursday.
On Wednesday, Comal County officials said its Stay Home/Work Safely order, issued April 3 and mandating COVID-19 social distancing in unincorporated county areas, would also expire Thursday.
Throughout the week, the city and county consulted with state officials to define how the governor’s latest orders apply to local river recreation — which remain a gray area.
“Currently, the Governor’s order does not include river outfitters on the list of businesses that (will be allowed to reopen Friday), which means those businesses in our community will remain closed until approved by the state,” the city’s statement said, adding river parks, the skate park and park playgrounds will remain closed.
“The city of New Braunfels is following Gov. Abbott’s guidelines for reopening businesses in our community,” Casteel said. “They allow us to restore portions of our economy while continuing discussions of how future reopenings will be managed in a way that ensures the health and safety of our residents — which remains our top priority.”
Abbott on Monday outlined details of his tiered plan to re-open the state’s economy after six weeks of business and social closures caused by the coronavirus. Retail businesses, dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, shopping malls, museums, libraries, most single-person offices and specific sports activities will resume tomorrow under a maximum 25% of building capacity.
If certain conditions are met — such as increased virus testing and lower numbers of confirmed cases statewide — those operations could expand to 50% capacity by May 18.
The first city venues to reopen Friday under Abbott’s and CDC-recommended sanitation and social distancing guidelines will be Landa Park’s golf course, park restrooms, Prince Solms Park tennis courts and the disc golf course.
City and county officials, along with the governor, have said reopenings of bars, gyms, public swimming pools, bowling alleys, massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios, barbershops and beauty salons will depend on local developments along with guidance from medical professionals.
The city last week reopened limited golf course and curbside public library services, and has since formed two groups — the Mayor’s Advisory Group to Reopen New Braunfels and the River Parks Advisory Board — to provide input on ways to safely reopen the city’s economy.
Casteel on Thursday praised city and county officials, as well as those representing the county’s Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD), Guadalupe County, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, river outfitters, restaurant owners “and other business and community partners who are all working together to develop plans to reopen our community, while ensuring the health and safety of residents, and complying with the governor’s order.”
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has lists of essential and non-essential services. Requests for revisions should be emailed to essentialservices@tdem.texas.gov or by visiting the TDEM website, www.tdem.texas.gov/essential services.
A copy of the mayoral order and more information on guidelines and restrictions for city residents and businesses is available at www.nbtexas.org/COVID-19.
