It was strange to see uniformed Comal County Sheriff’s Office employees donning face masks and social distancing in Commissioner’s Court on Thursday.
Dichotomy aside, more than a dozen turned out to accept proclamations they should receive every week throughout the year — the annual observances of National Correctional Officers and Employees Week and May 10-16 as National Police Week in the county.
“We have an excellent group of correctional officers,” said CCSO Maj. Bill Jennings, Comal County Jail administrator said of his staffers, who on Thursday were overseeing 235 inmates at the 337-bed lockup. “During this pandemic, all of them have shown up to work without fail. They’ve not complained — they put their lives at risk every day dealing with the prisoners in the facility and those coming into the facility.”
When the new 589-bed jail opens — sometime next month after approval by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards — the corrections staff will total 115 licensed officers, nearly one-third of all working for the sheriff’s office.
Next week, the Courthouse bell tower will be lit up in blue to recognize National Police Week, and Friday, May 15 observed as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, honoring those who lost their lives or were disabled while in the line of duty.
“I just want to say how blessed and privileged we are to work and serve a community that loves its first responders and law enforcement,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “We are getting a proclamation, but I can say we are honored by our residents all of the time.
“You go around the county and see people waving at us …There’s hardly a day that goes by that someone doesn’t tell us they appreciate what we do.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Salvador Martinez, a CCSO corrections officer hospitalized from injuries he suffered in a head-on collision in China Grove several weeks ago. Martinez, still hospitalized at San Antonio Military Medical Center, faces more surgeries and months of therapy; wife Debbie recently gave birth to their child and has been unable to work.
“Unfortunately we can’t go and visit him but we’re in touch with the family and are praying for him,” Reynolds said.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing May 10-16 as National Prevention Week, which raises public awareness about substance-use prevention and positive mental health programs in separately themed days throughout the week. They also approved the 2021 budget planning schedule, which begins in earnest in July.
Until then, budget request packets sent to department heads on Friday will be returned June 5 and presented to commissioners June 22. The first budget workshop is Thursday, July 9. The county’s $110.9 million 2020 budget has been in effect since Jan. 1.
Commissioners held a public hearing before approving the replat of acreage in a section of the Glen Roy subdivision and the transfer of $2,435 in Child Safety Fund reserves for increased distribution revenues collected in 2019.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
