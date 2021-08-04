Comal County commissioners on Thursday will discuss setting dates to approve the new budget and new tax rate, both of which will be finalized over the next few weeks.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause recommended a $120.1 million 2022 county budget on July 2 but wanted to give commissioners time to review the budget before they discussed a new tax rate, which he has proposing lowering by a half-cent, to 35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation.
Krause said the county would not instate a tax rate above the amount necessary to fund the budget. The current $107.9 million budget is funded by a 2020 combined tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, down from the 2019 rate of 37.7915 cents per $100.
“As part of the recommended budget, we will recommend a tax rate to fund that budget,” Krause said.
Because the current rate represents a 2-cent increase per $100 property valuation over the 2018 rate, commissioners held public hearings as required under state law.
“As part of the proposed budget, you have to have a tax rate that would fund that budget, based on the certified values assessed by the appraisal district,” Krause said, adding commissioners on Thursday will vote to consider a tax rate, which won’t be set until the end of the month.
Krause’s $120,129,876 spending proposal would add 23 new full-time positions totaling $1.778 million and allots $10.1 million for purchases of capital and non-capital equipment. It has a $2.5 million contingency allowance and includes items outside of requests by department heads.
Included in the latter is overtime and holiday pay for emergency responders, $1.6 million for elections equipment for paper balloting and a $400,000 fueling station for county vehicles.
Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt said the 2021 effective tax rate, now known as the no-new-revenue tax rate, is calculated at 34.853 cents per $100 valuation and the rollback tax rate, now the voter-approval tax rate, at 46.418 cents per $100 valuation.
Salaries of county officials were posted in last weekend’s Herald-Zeitung, which will publish formal notices listing the proposed budget, proposed tax rate, and notice that both will be aired during a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 or Aug. 26.
“This budget will raise more property taxes than last year’s budget by $7,312,970 or 10.2%,” the county said. “Of that amount, $3,978,414 is tax revenue to be railed from new property added to the tax roll this year.”
Comal Appraisal District, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties, said 2021 certified net taxable values rose by 14.44%, from $21.267 billion to $24.337 billion, between last year and this year.
Commissioners could vote to adopt the budget either Aug. 19 or 26, and finalize a tax rate on those days or anytime before the final approved budget is submitted to County Clerk Bobbie Koepp by Sept. 17.
Also Thursday, after hearing comments from citizens and items of interest from county officials, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- Final plat approval of the Vintage Oaks commercial subdivision off State Highway 46; an amended plat and replat that combines lots in a portion of the Emerald Valley subdivision.
- Granting a variance to the county’s facilities use agreement to allow an alcohol permit for Spring Branch Tennis Association’s Oct. 23 event.
- Justice Court Technology Funding for a desktop computer for the Precinct 1 Constable’s office.
- A Master Intergovernmental Cooperative Purchasing Agreement between the county and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA).
- A $13,035 grant application to fund LED Lighting Retrofits through the State Energy Conservation Office.
- A line-item budget transfer to provide funds for a commercial push mower.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.