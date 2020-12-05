BUDA — Since walking out of Smithson Valley’s gym following a tough 3-2 loss on Sept. 22, the Cougarettes have been on a warpath.
Canyon (24-1) comes into Saturday’s Class 5A Region IV final against Dripping Springs having won 21 consecutive matches. Seventeen of those wins for head coach Heather Sanders’ club have come by way of 3-0 sweeps.
The regional championship represents a District 26-5A rematch, as Canyon won the first two meetings by respective scores of 3-2 and 3-0 en route to claiming an unbeaten league title.
However, Sanders said her players are fully aware that the regular season has little meaning come playoff time.
“They know that as soon as you make the playoffs, all records are 0-0,” Sanders said. “You don’t think about what you’ve done prior to today. We’ve been focused all year long on today being the most important day and the most important game of your season.”
The Lady Tigers hold an overall record of 21-5 and are led by sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Plante, who has posted 294 kills thus far. Sanders said 6-foot-3 middle blocker Madi Lund is also a big part of Dripping Springs’ attack.
“She’s hard to defend,” Sanders said of Lund. “They have two really good right sides in [Ava Williamson] and [Annabelle Crowder]. They’re good blockers and hit nice shots that allow them to score points. They’re just a really good all-around team.”
One of Canyon’s greatest strengths is its depth, which allows Sanders to substitute at will to take advantage of any favorable matchups. The Cougarettes are led up front by outside hitters Kyla Malone (254 kills, 281 digs), McKenzie Woitena (163 kills) and Maya Jones (116 kills), as well as middle blockers Emma Jubela (114 kills, 48 blocks) and Courtney Pope (100 kills, 56 blocks).
Danielle Classy, Alli Paveglio and Haley Therien have also mixed in during key matches and kept Canyon’s attack in rhythm.
Senior setter Erin Jones, an Angelo State signee, has shown her versatility by helping out in several aspects.
The senior is first on the team in assists (402), third in kills (148), fourth in digs (234), fourth in aces (28) and fifth in blocks (18).
Setters Megan Hawkins and Taylor Thorpe have shared the passing duties as well, while the back row has been outstanding all year long thanks to the nonstop effort of senior libero Addison Evans, who has posted a team-high 456 digs, and junior defensive specialist Victoria Fontenot (267 digs).
Fontenot and Hawkins have also been stellar behind the service line and come into the regional final with 38 and 34 aces, respectively.
Sanders said that in addition to the amount of talent the 2020 Cougarettes possess, there’s also an unparalleled team chemistry that has allowed Canyon to flourish during unique circumstances.
“The girls just play so incredibly well together, and we talk about synergy and having that on the court — where you know exactly what the person next to you on the court is going to do,” Sanders said. “There’s never that hesitation. It’s that way no matter who’s on the court.”
The Cougarettes and Lady Tigers are set to battle for a spot in the Class 5A state semifinals against Fulshear. Match time is set for 7:30 p.m. today (Dec. 5) at Johnson High School in Buda.
