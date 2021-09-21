New Braunfels firefighters quickly extinguished a small blaze that briefly interrupted Tuesday afternoon departures at Hoffmann Lane Elementary School.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the New Braunfels Fire Department sent units to the kitchen at the school, in the 4600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 306, around 3:07 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was completely doused 15 minutes later.
“The fire was contained to the kitchen, and it has been put out,” Ferguson said. “All students and staff were safely evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.”
Ferguson said the Comal County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze. He said fire crews were still on the scene as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“The campus was evacuated due to a fire in the cafeteria just after 3 p.m. It occurred during dismissal, so most of the students were on their bus or being picked up by their parents,” said Steve Stanford, Comal Independent School District’s executive director of communications and government relations.
“The car pick up line is on the opposite side of the building, so (parents and students) were able to continue pick-ups with no issues. The only students remaining on campus were those in the after school program. Again, they were evacuated safely.”
Stanford said he had no information on the cause of the fire or the extent of damages.
