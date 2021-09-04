SEGUIN — Last week’s season opener may have belonged to New Braunfels’ offense, but Friday night’s 109th Guadalupe River Bowl quickly turned into a Unicorn defensive showcase.
New Braunfels (2-0) held Seguin completely in check while recording a 35-15 victory at Matador Stadium that was even more lopsided than the final score indicates. The Unicorns forced four turnovers on the night and also registered a safety while cruising to their eighth straight win against the Matadors in the annual rivalry matchup.
New Braunfels now holds an all-time series lead of 68-38-3.
“We’re extremely proud of those guys,” New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said of his defense. “We had to move several pieces around for some guys that we’re missing, and I’m proud of the players and the coaches — they adapted and really studied hard and focused on getting it right this week. They played a heck of a game.”
The Unicorns led 21-2 at the half and reasserted their will with two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Jake Vaughn hauled in a 16-yard TD on a slant pass from Aiden Baumann, and Lance Beeghley capped New Braunfels’ scoring with an all-out effort play in which he dragged two Matador tacklers while stretching the ball across the goal line to finish off a 23-yard TD reception.
Baumann and the Unicorns’ receiving corps combined for another four TDs after connecting for five scores in last Friday’s opener. Mangold said those skill positions are developing impressive chemistry.
“As we head out through the season, they’re going to get better and more consistent,” Mangold said. “Those guys are working hard and trying to perfect their route-running and catching the ball. We’ve got a good group of kids that work hard, and they have fun out there.”
Both of Seguin’s TDs came late in the game when the outcome had already been decided. Fittingly, New Braunfels came up with one final stop on defense in the fourth quarter, as defensive back Zane Villarreal picked off Matador quarterback Troy Falgout for the Unicorns’ third interception of the contest.
New Braunfels’ defense set the tone early by smothering Seguin’s running attack and also provided the game’s first points with a first-quarter safety.
Following a punt by Jacob Redding that pinned the Matadors at their own 1-yard line, linebacker Nicholas Hernandez shot into the end zone and met Seguin running back John Jackson head-on. Defensive end Andrew Robinson also converged on Jackson before he could stretch the ball across the goal line to help give New Braunfels an instant 2-0 lead.
After the ensuing free kick, Ryker Purdy converted a fourth-and-3 from Seguin’s 40, and a pass interference call on the next snap advanced the ball into the red zone. Four plays later, Marsh took a jet sweep around the left end and jogged into the end zone for a 3-yard TD.
The Matadors’ next two possessions ended on a turnover on downs and a fumble that was recovered by Redding to set up another Unicorn scoring drive.
New Braunfels cashed in the takeaway in just three plays, as Marsh took a short pass, picked up a block and high-stepped down the sideline for a 39-yard score. The extra point failed, leaving the Unicorns up 15-0.
The momentum continued to surge when New Braunfels’ defense came up with its third turnover of the opening half. Defensive back Luke Harrington wrestled the ball away from a Seguin receiver for an interception, and his return brought the ball across midfield with 41 seconds to go before halftime.
Another three-play scoring drive quickly followed, with Marsh once again capping the possession in the Matadors’ end zone. This time, Baumann rolled out and fired a 10-yard TD strike to the junior wide receiver for his third score of the first half and sixth of the season.
A fumble on the PAT led to Seguin’s first points, as Ian Box scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 91 yards for a 2-point conversion.
However, it wasn’t enough to spark the Matadors, who had a tough time getting anything going offensively.
“The defense swarmed the ball and got after it,” Mangold said. “There’s a bunch of guys who contributed, so that’s outstanding.”
Hayden Kaufman notched the Unicorns’ first interception, which came on the third possession of the game.
On offense, Baumann went 18 of 26 passing for 200 yards and four scores, while Marsh made six catches for 84 yards and two TDs in addition to his rushing score. Vaughn finished with five grabs for 47 yards and a TD, while Beeghley’s lone catch resulted in his highlight-reel caliber TD.
On the ground, Tyree Johnson and Ryker Purdy combined to rush for 55 yards on 17 carries. Purdy also had three receptions for 37 yards.
With one rivalry game now out of the way, New Braunfels will turn its attention to the return of the Wurst Bowl this coming Friday night at home. After seeing the 2020 meeting canceled due to scheduling conflicts caused by the pandemic, Mangold said the community will be ready to get rowdy at Unicorn Stadium.
“That will be so much fun for both schools to get after it and play as hard as they can and see who gets bragging rights for the year,” Mangold said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere, as always. Coach [Travis] Bush will have his guys ready and we’ll have our guys ready and we’ll play as hard as we can until the end and see who wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.