The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region rose above the 15% threshold on Thursday, while the number of Comal County residents hospitalized remained steady.
The rate of beds used by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes Comal and Guadalupe, stood at 15.08% on Thursday, just one day after dipping to 14.99%.
The region went under stricter state restrictions at the end of the 2020 after the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients climbed above 15% for seven consecutive days.
Those restrictions, which included closing bars and limiting other businesses to 50% capacity, will remain in place until the region goes another seven consecutive days under 15%.
The hospitalization data reported on Thursday dates back to Feb. 9, so the earliest date the region could see restrictions lifted would be Feb. 17 — but only if those numbers fall back below 15%.
Of the county's active cases, 73 patients were hospitalized on Thursday, unchanged from the prior day. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 51 COVID-19 patients, down three from Wednesday, with 20 of those in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
On Wednesday, there were at least 9,165 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,340 available staffed hospital beds, including 838 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 13% of total hospital beds.
Texas has fewer than 10,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a threshold it exceeded from late December through early 2021. But the state is still averaging 300 deaths a day.
New cases
County health officials reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 recoveries on Thursday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 626.
No deaths were reported on Thursday.
Of the county's newly reported cases, 61 are confirmed and 20 are probable.
The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,871.
Fifty-three of the new cases stemmed from New Braunfels. Ten cases came from north of Canyon Lake, nine from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, six from south of Canyon Lake, two from Fair Oaks and one from southern Comal County and Garden Ridge.
The largest number of new cases came from people in their 50s and 60s with 24, followed by people in their 30s and 40s with 22, people under 20 with 15, people in their 20s with 13 and people 70 and older with seven.
As of Wednesday, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 329,603 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
Comal County officials have reported 8,766 cases during that time.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Thursday stood at 66.75%, while the antigen positivity rate was 7.24%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that's more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
As of Thursday morning, public health has received reports of 63,915 tests conducted, with 4,615 confirmed cases, 4,132 probable cases and 19 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Vaccines
The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases.
County officials are also asking people on the standby list who receive calls and emails that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county's website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people starting Thursday at locations across Texas, including San Antonio and Canyon Lake.
Patients must register in advance as early at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa maintains an appointment system for some clinic sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and to check availability.
As of Tuesday, 3.5 million doses have been administered, with 2.6 million people receiving one dose and 892,736 people, or 3.1% of Texas' population, fully vaccinated.
Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16, who make up about 23% of the population.
Health experts estimate 75% to 90% of Texans would need to achieve immunity to COVID-19 to reach herd immunity, which would mean vaccinating at least 22 million people, or nearly 100% of adults in the state.
In Comal County, 13,617 people have received one dose and 4,187 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
About 6,000 doses have been administered in the last two weeks at mass vaccination clinics in New Braunfels.
The clinics are a cooperative effort between Comal County, the city of New Braunfels, the Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio, New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team and additional volunteers.
Find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
