Comal County's active COVID-19 cases dropped more than 100 on Wednesday as officials reported 132 recoveries and 31 new infections.
County health officials also recorded the county's 439th death since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020 with a Canyon Lake man in his 70s passing away at a San Antonio hospital in San Antonio on Sept. 29.
Of the newest cases, 17 are confirmed and 14 are probable, and the changes leave the county with 600 active cases. Officials reported that 17 of those are hospitalized. That's the fewest active cases since July 26 when the county reported 535.
Both of the county's positivity rates remained below 6% with the molecular rate at 5.23% and the antigen rate at 5.54 %. Both of those rates are now back at levels seen before the surge of the delta variant over the summer.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 20 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with six of those in intensive care and two on ventilators. Health officials say 89% of those patients are unvaccinated. In the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties, 8% of hospital beds were being used by COVID-19 patients.
Comal County Public Health Department is continuing to administer the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
Of those eligible to be vaccinated, 71.76% of Comal County residents have had at least one shot with 63.42% fully vaccinated. In neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels, those numbers are at 64.86% and 57.54%
