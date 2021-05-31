New Braunfels and Comal County saw declines in jobless rates in April compared to the previous month, falling below 5%, according to Texas Workforce Commission data released last week.
New Braunfels’ unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in April from the March rate of 5.4%. The city’s jobless rate in April 2020 was 12.6% when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the area and restrictions, which included closing shops and businesses, took hold. New Braunfels’ unemployment rate in April 2019 was 2.4%.
The decrease came as the number of people employed rose from 43,217 in March to 43,525 in April.
Also, attributing to the jobless rate decline is the civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, falling in April slightly compared to the previous month.
“The April employment statistics are very encouraging,” said Michael Meek, interim CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “Our workforce is going back to work now that the pandemic is waning. The unemployment rate is nearly three times lower than a year ago, and this is before the unemployment stimulus is expiring in June. We are entering the summer season here and our local hospitality industry is in need of staff.”
The unemployment rate in Comal County fell to 4.8% in April from the March rate of 5.7%. Comal County’s unemployment rate in April 2020 was 11.4%. The jobless rate was 2.5% in April 2019.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County was 72,715 in April, increasing from the previous month’s figure of 72,214.
The county’s civilian labor force’s size also fell compared to the prior month.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in April:
Hays County, 4.5%, down from 5.3% in March; Guadalupe County, 4.7%, down from 5.5%; Bexar County, 5.8%, down from 6.7%; and Kendall County, 3.9%, down from 4.6%.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
In April, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.
The state added 13,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 11 of the last 12 months.
Texas added 1,007,100 jobs over the year after shedding 1,452,600 jobs in March and April 2020 due to COVID-19 and measures taken to slow its spread.
“The decrease in the unemployment rate in Texas shows continued strength of our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in a statement. “TWC will continue our commitment to helping Texans find jobs through career fairs and hiring events at local workforce development boards along with job matching services through MyTXCareer.com.”
In April, the leisure and hospitality industry added 14,100 jobs, growing annually at 46.1 percent. Government employment increased by 11,300 positions. The professional and business services sector followed with a gain of 8,300 jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.