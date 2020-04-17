City and county officials said they are absorbing details of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, and don’t plan immediate changes to local orders already in place.

“We watched the governor’s press conference and we’re going through his executive orders to make sure we understand what he has planned,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said.

Krause participated in the governor’s conference call with the state’s mayors and county judges after Abbott announced a plan to lift statewide restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor’s staged plan allows retail shops to sell items curbside, lets visitors return to state parks and puts doctors back in operating rooms after they were banned for weeks from performing nonessential surgeries.

“Overall we’re pretty excited about the governor’s plan to reopen Texas,” Krause said. “We’re looking forward to businesses and people getting back to some sense of normalcy — especially those that have been completely shut down due to this public health crisis.”

+2 Schools stay shut; state begins plans to reopen parks, retail Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday began a slow reopening of the state by announcing a staged …

The city of New Braunfels and Comal County issued versions of stay-at-home orders designed to increase social distancing before and after Abbott’s orders, the last issued March 31 that closed all public schools and non-essential businesses through at least April 30.

Abbott said those will remain in effect through the end of the month. He promised the next phase of the state’s reopening would be announced April 27 but did not immediately specify which kinds of businesses would be allowed to resume.

The city said it is already complying with “one major component” of Abbott’s directive that will allow non-essential retail services to resume April 24 for products provided through pickup or delivery.

“New Braunfels businesses who are already utilizing these methods may continue their operations,” the city said in a statement, adding it will not issue “a new order or any amendments” to the Stay Home, Work Safe order in place since March 27 and is “already in compliance with the Governor’s directives.”

Mayor Barron Casteel said Abbott’s order “affirms the actions our community has taken to ensure the safety of our residents while working to limit the economic impact to businesses.

“While enacting measures to keep employees and consumers healthy, we also recognized that it is important for businesses that are able to function to do so in a safe manner,” he said.

The mayor said the city looked forward to hearing what other ideas the governor would present.

“We look forward to more guidance coming from the governor’s office on April 27. Over the next 10 days we will study options for the safe reopening of businesses and work towards developing a path for economic recovery,” Casteel said. “We are putting together a task force of community and business leaders who will advise the city on reopening procedures and help create a plan to reopen New Braunfels.”

Krause echoed many of Casteel’s sentiments.

“We will spend the next 10 days reviewing the plan and monitoring the actions of the strike team he has put together to reopen Texas,” Krause said. “We want to make sure we’re prepared to implement anything further that comes from the governor’s office and model our plans after the plans he’s developed — just to make sure we’re consistent with what’s being done statewide.”

School reaction

Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim addressed the school closure component in the executive orders Abbott announced on Friday. He said it doesn’t change the facets or operations involved with Home Learning and Residence Learning programs.

“We will continue (both) through Seesaw and Google Classroom, and paper packets for those who need them until the end of the school year, which is May 28,” he said. “In addition, we will continue with our meal distribution at our 10 locations, and provide technology devices to those who need them through our Technology Checkout Program at 830-221-2690.”

No response was immediately received from New Braunfels ISD officials on Friday.

Kim said Comal ISD is working on answering queries about graduations, yearbook distribution, retrieving personal items from campuses and more.

“We are expecting guidance from the Texas Education Agency on how we address these important issues as we want to continue to operate in a manner that places everyone’s health and safety first,” he said.

“In the meantime, please encourage your children to stay engaged and participate in the RLP, and know that our teachers, administrators and staff are here for you. I am grateful for all of the work they have done, and to you for the support you have provided during this unprecedented time.”