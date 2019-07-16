The Comal County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday couldn’t confirm the apparent attack that hospitalized a Houston-area woman over the weekend.
Lindsey Rose, 30, from Stafford, southeast of Houston, alleges she was attacked by several people at the Lazy L&L Campground around 6 p.m. Saturday following a group tubing trip down the Guadalupe River.
Rose was transported to University Hospital in San Antonio, where received several stitches to close a deep gash across her forehead — possibly caused by a thrown object. On Tuesday, CCSO released an incident report indicating three deputies and two Canyon Lake Fire and EMS units responded to the emergency at Lazy L&L at 11699 River Road in New Braunfels.
“The Rose case is under investigation,” said Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, who on Monday confirmed a detective had been assigned the case. “We are still investigating if there was an attack. No witnesses have come forward.”
On Monday Rose said she and boyfriend Gilbert Estrada joined 20 other tubers for the float. Mostly all in the group purchased floating tubes from Academy Sports & Outdoors, which have coloring clearly distinctive from tubes issued by the campground.
Upon exiting the river Rose said she noticed their tubes were missing. Because she’d marked them to identify them from others in her group, she asked others who might have picked up theirs by accident, including a group of five people with the same kind of tubes.
After asking to see if any were hers, Rose said she was stuck by something and then passed out. Other tubers helped out until first-responders arrived.
CCSO’s report indicated officers were on the scene until 7:39 p.m., when Rose was taken to the hospital. It listed the incident as an assault causing bodily injury and identified Rose, Estrada and another Houston-area woman as witnesses.
Smith said an investigator was still working the case on Tuesday.
“We do not have any evidence of a beer bottle (thrown) or if there were any weapons involved,” she said. “The suspects are described as four Hispanic females and one Hispanic male who possibly fled the scene in a black Dodge Ram (pickup truck).
“Anyone with any information on this is encouraged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.”
(1) comment
Are you kidding me...these people are trash and not welcome in Canyon Lake... Theyou will never locate the attackers because they are under staffed, spread very thin and not able to deal with the influx of and overwhelming amount of dirt bags coming to our community...go home, We don't want you here...cracking heads, Meth heads and druggies....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.