The number of active COVID-19 cases in Comal County continued its downward swing Friday behind 65 recoveries and 39 additional cases of the virus.
Of those 39 cases, 17 are new, while the other 22 were backlogged cases being added to the data. Twelve of the cases were confirmed while the remaining 27 were probable.
The county now has 325 active cases of the virus, with 44 of those patients hospitalized — up one patient from Thursday's report. On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 14 COVID-19 patients with six in intensive care and five on ventilators.
While the number of local residents hospitalized has remained in the 40s since the start of the month, the broader regional picture has seen steep declines in hospital use. The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe stood at just 5.18% — down from the end of the year when the region was above 15% and new state restrictions went into place.
The county's seven-day positivity rate by the widely-used antigen test stood at 10.75% while it's molecular rate, a percentage that health officials say is skewed by a small sample size — stood at 75.83%.
The antigen tests have become more common even among providers like hospitals because of their speed and cost, officials said. Over the last week the county has only had 120 molecular, or PCR tests reported, wth 91 of those positive.
Vaccinations
The county's COVID-19 Vaccination Standby List is open and registering residents who meet 1A and 1B criteria, including those 65 and older and those who are over the age 18 with underlying health conditions. Registration is available through the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us; those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575. Starting Monday, the county will also open it up to 1C residents which are those 50-64 years of age.
The county held its 10th mass vaccination clinic Wednesday and is looking to add to that number in the coming weeks.
Cheryl Fraser, the county’s public health director, told commissioners Thursday that of the county’s 47 registered COVID-19 vaccine providers, 19 have administered 13,900 doses. She said public health has administered 16,300 doses and plans to administer up to 6,000 first and second doses next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a total of 22,300. Other providers are also offering vaccination opportunities including Christus, Walgreens, CVS, H-E-B, Walmart and Sam's Club, with information available online.
