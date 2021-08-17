The number of COVID patients in Comal County hospitals continues to rise.
Local hospitals reported caring for 109 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, setting a new peak for hospital usage for the second consecutive day, according to county health officials.
Tuesday’s local hospitalization count was up six from the previous day and 14 from a week ago, with 21 of those patients in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. According to health officials, about 92% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
According to officials, 48 county residents are hospitalized, up 12 from the previous day and 10 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, three are between 19 and 29, three are in their 30s, three in their 40s, six in their 50s, 15 in their 60s, 16 in their 70s and two are older than 80.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 18.92%, slightly higher than Monday’s rate of 18.36%. That rate was 16.95% a week ago. At the start of August, that figure was 10.65%.
State health officials reported 607 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 44 available staffed ICU beds.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, there were at least 11,791 hospitalized patients statewide with COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 2,329 patients a week ago.
State health officials on Friday reported 7,851 available staffed hospital beds, including 327 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 18.9% of total hospital beds.
Comal County’s active case count on Tuesday stood at 1,266, down 60 from the previous day and 99 from a week ago, as recoveries outpaced new cases.
County officials added 115 new cases of the virus and 174 recoveries to its tally.
Of the new cases, 42 are confirmed and 73 are probable.
Health officials also reported the death of a Spring Branch woman in her 60s at a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 2, bringing the number of fatalities to 352 since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
Thirteen of the new cases are people under the age of 20, 21 are in their 20s, 37 are in their 30s and 40s, 29 are in their 50s and 60s and 14 are older than 70.
State officials on Monday reported 4,343 new confirmed cases and 390 new probable cases, an increase of 2,111 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The county’s seven-day molecular rate positivity rates stood at 7.54% and the antigen rate at 11.96%.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services figures, 65.83% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55.9% are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The statewide rates stand at 65.49% and 54.48%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 58.97% with one dose and 50.17% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM’s State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
