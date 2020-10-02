Fred Fey’s volunteer resume stands as a shining example of service. He has served not only his church, but the community, through the ministries that he initiated as a deacon at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church over the past 40 years.
His service to New Braunfels is also evidenced through volunteer activities so impressive that he has been recognized by the Braunfels Foundation Trust as a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
Fred Fey can trace his ancestors back to that original group of hardy German settlers who crossed the ocean with Prince Carl in 1845 and established our beautiful city.
His life of service began early when he earned the rank of Eagle Scout at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. After high school, he attended seminary before enrolling at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and a master’s degree in education.
After teaching middle school drafting, Fred worked designing airplanes, air conditioners for Volkswagens and steel forms for concrete. He later finished paid employment at Zoeller Funeral Home where he served families experiencing great loss.
As a member of the Jaycees, Fred served as Jaycee president in 1976 and was later honored as their Jaycee of the Year. During that time, the Jaycees sponsored the Texas Junior Miss Program, and Fred was very involved as chairman of the Scholarship Committee and acting as a host family for contestants.
When daughters Carolyn and Sandra were in school, Fred served as “Room Dad” even bringing his famous Wurlitzer organ to a Seele PTA Carnival. He served as President of the American Heart Association and helped design and build several of the displays at the civic center for the annual Heritage Exhibit held during Wurstfest.
Fred was a New Braunfels High School Band Booster, supported the PTA, Aggie Moms, Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, and the Sophienburg Museum and Archives where he still helps merchants arriving for Weihnachtsmarkt.
In 1980, Fred was ordained a Catholic Permanent Deacon serving in his hometown parish. Deacons are not on the parish payroll, so to perform the duties of a deacon for over 40 years as a volunteer is truly a labor of love. Fred initiated four different ministries over the years at Saints Peter and Paul. The Bereavement Ministry is still active today while the Welcome Ministry still holds to Fred’s notion of welcoming new members.
Now 40 years old, the Sick and Homebound Ministry brings visits to parishioners in hospitals, care facilities and private homes. Fred handled every aspect of The Sick and Homebound Ministry for over 35 years, scheduling anywhere from 150-300 weekly individual visits by over 95 ministers.
Most recently, he created a grief ministry, God’s Healing Love. These activities are in addition to the masses, baptisms, funerals, confirmations and children’s activities in which Fred is involved.
Fred shares his love of music with New Braunfels via a 1900s Wurlitzer Military Band Organ, a Tangley Calliope mounted on a Model T, and a hand-crank Raffin street organ handmade in Germany. These instruments have been in Comal County Fair, Fourth of July, and Kindermaskenball parades. They have also been to child care centers, nursing homes, community events, Wassilfests, and for the past 39 years, in Roselyn and Fred Fey’s front yard at Christmas. Fred and his wife of 54 years, Roselyn, offer homemade cookies, hot chocolate, hot cider and music to the hundreds of people who are invited through announcements published in our local newspaper.
The New Braunfels Herald Zeitung honored Fred with its Unsung Hero award in 2014, and now the Braunfels Foundation Trust is delighted to openly sing the praises of Fred Fey for his faithful service to the citizens and community of New Braunfels by naming him a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.